Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Florida church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Florida man strikes gold after buying $1 million scratch-off ticket
A Florida man became $1 million richer Tuesday after claiming his lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket.
Florida Angler Breaks 12-Year Record With 101-Pound Wahoo
On Friday (October 7), Derrick Dover, his brother, Andrew, and his dad, Tony, loaded up their beloved boat, the Muscle Memories, and set off for the 7th and final day of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo. It had been a thrilling week, with their fellow anglers reeling in a...
Florida Man Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Win On Gold Rush Limited Game
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Andrew Hyche, 47, of Fort Walton Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Hyche purchased
Comments / 3