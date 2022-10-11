Man accused of threatening woman’s life with crossbow: ‘I’ll kill you…’

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man was arrested after police said he reportedly threatened a woman’s life with a crossbow.

Travis Wilson Jr., 28, of Three Springs, is facing terroristic threat and stalking charges after the woman called police Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9.

The woman reportedly told police that Wilson was an avid meth user and paranoid. She related that he accused her of breaking his phone and angrily broke a mirror with her and a child in the room. Over the course of a few days, she alleged that he told her “I’ll kill you…” multiple times over text, according to the criminal complaint.

She alleged that he kept talking about a recent homicide in Bedford County with a crossbow and how he would get away with it if he chose to kill her with his. According to the criminal complaint, police saw multiple messages from Wilson saying such things on the woman’s phone.

Police then spoke with Wilson at his home and he reportedly denied anything happened. Police said he showed them his crossbow which is subsequently seized as evidence by Pennsylvania State Police.

Wilson was arraigned and placed in Huntingdon County Prison on $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

