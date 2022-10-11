Read full article on original website
Electronic Recycling Event; Sat Oct 15th 9 to 11 AM; DACC North Parking Lot
This Saturday morning the 15th is Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s free electronics collection event; 9 to 11 AM in the Danville Area Community College north parking lot. This is a chance to keep old televisions, monitors, computer hard drives, and more; out of our landfills; and have them taken apart for proper recycling. Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s Douglas Toole says it’s a good idea to get their early because lines tend to get long. And there will be volunteers to direct you; and they’ll be collecting donations for future cleanup events as well.
City of Danville Announces New Information Via Texting System
Danville, October 13, 2022 – The City of Danville wants to connect via texting!. We realize that sometimes social media and print information and announcements aren’t always effective, so a team at the City from Community Relations, Finance, and Information Services chose TextMyGov as a resource to improve city-to-citizen communications.
Dist 118: Health Care Clinic Opening in January; Parent Disputes Food Contracts
Last December, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation announced their plans for two health clinics in Danville; one for District 118 students and one for the public. They’re designed to be Federally Qualified Health Centers; where no one is turned away. The one built for students, in the basement of Danville High School, was supposed to open this semester; but the hired medical provider had to step down due to a family emergency. But now, a new provider has been hired. And District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says, all will be ready to go for the next semester.
Proposed New County Budget, Tax Levy Advance
Members of the Vermilion County Board placed their proposed new budget and tax levy on public display last night. Final votes on the documents are expected next month. County Board Chairman Larry Baughn says hard work by department heads and members of the county board paid off…. {AUDIO: ‘’I think...
Danville Rotary Club Opens Nominations for the Under 40 Vocational Service Person of the Year
THE FOLLOWING IS A ROTARY CLUB OF DANVILLE RELEASE. Danville, Illinois – The Rotary Club of Danville is accepting nominations for persons under 40 years of age for the 2022Vocational Service Person of the Year Award. The Club presents a Vocational Service Award each year to an individual in the community for fulfillment of the Rotary Ideal of Service, who has shown outstanding achievement in his/her vocation by encouraging high ethical standards and by dignifying that vocation as an opportunity to serve society. Every other year, the award is focused on a recipient under the age of 40.
Street Talk: Repairs on Denmark, Trucks on Voorhees
The Danville City Council Public Works Committee has forwarded to the full council an amending of a construction and engineering services contract for the continued work on Denmark Road across Lake Vermilion. City Engineer Sam Cole says since things are taking longer than planned, this will keep the project staffed. As he told us last week, it’s still a matter of getting all the phone and internet service lines under the pavement located so services are not interrupted by guardrail and other work.
Rain Gives Farmers Chance to Catch their Breath During Harvest
After several days of go-go-go in beautiful harvest weather, farmers are finally getting a bit of a break with the rain the last couple days. Tom Fricke of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau says, they may not say so, but they’re probably glad to rest for just a bit.
Mayor Defends Purchases of Delinquent Tax Properties
A member of the Vermilion County Board is asking why the City of Danville was allowed to purchase over 120 parcels of land before a delinquent tax auction. Jerry Hawker raised the question at Tuesday night’s county board meeting and talked with us afterwards…. {AUDIO: “I had a...
Black Light Trick-or-Treating a First Fridays Danville Hit; Potterfest Up Next
It’s been a busy week, but let’s go back and thank everyone that made last Friday’s First Fridays event in Downtown Danville a success. It was the Black Light and Live Right healthy trick-or-treating night. Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says; quite a turnout. AUDIO: Several...
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
November Election Coming; But Spring of 2023 Just Around the Corner !!
Although the attention is on the November General Election, some people are already looking ahead to next year’s Danville City Election. Sandy Delhaye, Executive Director of the Danville Election Commission, says potential candidates have been picking up packets…. AUDIO: Now for something else; just because everybody came in...
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers
Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
Coffee and Student Conversations Mark National Coming Out Day at DACC
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. (Above) On the stage left to right: Alexis Simmons (moderator), Cassidy Helferich, Savannah Baird, Mouse Heatherly, and AJ Ryan. DANVILLE–Student baristas took over the Connection Café and their fellow students convened a panel discussion in honor of National Coming Out Day...
Illini Now: Minnesota Preview
It’s homecoming at the University of Illinois and electricity is in the air, as Brett Bielema and his 5-1 Illinois Fighting Illini are looking to extend that win streak to a bowl game worthy six wins, in mid October. The Illini are coming off a thrilling 9-6 win in Memorial stadium over the Iowa Hawkeyes, where a rowdy 45,000 fans helped lead the Illini to victory. That crowd is expected to be even larger for this week’s Homecoming Game, after the Illini Athletic Department announced a 24 hour flash sale of $24 tickets. This sale was to represent your AP #24 ranked Illini of course for the first time since 2011.
