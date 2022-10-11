[Audio] Ashanti responds to Irv Gotti
There’s some speculation that Ashanti may have responded to the many comments her former label CEO Irv Gotta has made about her and their past personal dealings years back. The singer appears on the remix to Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s “Gotta Move On,” in her verse, Ashanti, who was signed to Gotti’s Murder Inc. said, “It’s giving obsessed/It’s giving you stressed/It’s giving you pressed/It’s giving this n***a missing the best/But it’s been 20 years please cry less/We can see you and your tears/The pain in your chest/But I got a new man/Yeah, you gotta move on.” Sounds like a shot at Gotti or nah?
