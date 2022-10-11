Read full article on original website
Related
Dezeen
Florence Institute of Design International spotlights ten design projects
Dezeen School Shows: a multifaith centre that promotes interfaith harmony and a culinary school dedicated to Italian cuisine feature in Dezeen's latest school show by students at Florence Institute of Design International. Also included is a fashion school that has an emphasis on sustainability and a women's shelter based in...
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City
Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Ancient DNA Reveals Comprehensive Genomic History of the “Cradle of Civilization”
A comprehensive genomic history of the so-called “Southern Arc,” a region spanning southeastern Europe and Western Asia and long considered to be the “cradle of Western civilization,” is presented across three new scientific studies by Iosif Lazaridis, David Reich, and colleagues. In the analysis, which examined...
Phys.org
Race against time to find ancient Indigenous carvings on boab trees
Researchers are working with a group of First Nations Australians in a race against time, and some of the roughest terrain on Earth, to document ancient art in the bark of Australia's boab trees. Carvings in the boab trees tell the stories of the King Brown Snake (or Lingka) Dreaming...
Vripack’s New ‘Pandemic-Proof’ Superyacht Concept Brings the Comfort of Home to the Sea
Superyachts have proven to be a wonderful escape from a certain virus over the past two years. So much so, in fact, that Vripack was recently asked to design a “pandemic-proof” vessel for a first-time yacht owner. The 131-foot explorer is essentially a floating fortress that pairs the spoils of home with go-anywhere capabilities. It’s also stacked with plenty of toys and amenities to keep seafarers entertained while isolating for long periods at sea (certainly sounds better than the quarantine baking of 2020). “This design started out as a floating hotel room and evolved into a boat that could deliver safe passage...
At Tate Britain, Hew Locke Powerfully Reckons with Colonialist Histories and Their Lingering Aftereffects
In the central hall of Tate Britain’s Neo-Classical home are dozens of figures who are caught mid-step as they process, perhaps out of the museum’s hallowed galleries and out into the surrounding area. Is this a parade of some kind? Carnival, perhaps? Or are these elaborately dressed people mourning a lost family or friend, whose funeral they are either departing or attending? These figures are part of Hew Locke’s The Procession, this year’s commission for a site-specific work by a contemporary British artist. His piece is deliberately ambiguous, leaving it open to many different interpretations, all of them intriguing. The overall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dezeen
Jedburgh Grammar Campus avoids traditional school layout "where you trudge round a corridor"
A school in Jedburgh by Stallan-Brand that is vying for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award is the focus of this video produced by Stephenson&. It is the final short film in a series published by Dezeen with the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) to spotlight the award's five-strong shortlist for 2022.
Damien Hirst just burned 1,000 of his paintings and will soon burn thousands more
As part of his project "The Currency," Damien Hirst released a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each one corresponding to a physical artwork. Buyers could keep either the non-fungible token or the painting.
BBC
African contemporary art enjoying a surge in interest
Sokari Douglas Camp laughs as she says she is "amazed that there is still money being spent on my work". The Nigerian-born artist is one of the world's most-prominent sculptors, and her giant steel creations have dominated spaces in leading galleries, museums and collections around the world. Her pieces has...
howafrica.com
International Artists Transform London Park Into Open Air Gallery
London’s Regent’s Park has been transformed into an outdoor gallery, thanks to the return of the Frieze Sculpture Park. Visitors at London’s Regent’s Park can get lost in Peju Alatise’s ‘Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds’. The piece is about a 9 year-old...
UK artist burns thousands of paintings and gives buyers NFT replacements
A U.K. artist burned 1,000 pieces of artwork on Tuesday, giving the buyers nonfungible token replicas.
Louvre Abu Dhabi marks five years with major Impressionism show
A major exhibition of impressionist art opened Wednesday at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring works from masters such as Cezanne, Degas, Manet, Monet, Pissarro and Renoir. Billed as one of the most significant exhibitions on the 19th century art movement ever held outside France, it features more than 150 works on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.
eastcityart.com
African Art Beats Presents Méné Shaping Dreams
Openings: Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16 from 1pm to 6pm. The artist, who lives in Côte d’Ivoire, will be visiting for the event and will be present at the opening. African Art Beats, a contemporary art gallery dedicated to artists from Africa and its diaspora, will...
Damien Hirst on new exhibition: I am not burning my art, I am transforming it
Damien Hirst has said he is not burning his art but “transforming it”, as he began setting fire to thousands of his creations as part of a new exhibition.The British artist, 57, has begun the next stage of his The Currency exhibition in south London which will see him destroy a collection of his classic polka dot-style artworks in contained fires.The project first began in July 2021 with 10,000 original pieces accompanied by NFTs and collectors given the option of keeping either the digital or the physical artwork.More than half of the collectors, 5,149, decided to keep the physical artwork...
Comments / 0