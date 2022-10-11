Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Jennifer Aniston Steps Out In A Black Turtleneck While Filming 'The Morning Show' With Jon Hamm In New York City
Jennifer Aniston was spotted on set of The Morning Show this week, and fans can’t get enough of her chic fall outfit! The Friends icon, 53, rocked the perfect New York City fall day ensemble— a black turtleneck sweater, a cropped matching blazer with tortoiseshell buttons, flared classic blue jeans and pointed-toe black heels.
Young Jennifer Aniston: Throwback Moments of This Hollywood Icon
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved and ubiquitous actresses in modern Hollywood for so many reasons. With that said, we rounded up 18 moments from Aniston’s everlasting career, highlighting what made the star, 53, a true ‘icon’ in every sense of the word. Read on for blasts from the pasts that pay homage to her quintessential 90s style (complete with bootleg jeans, floral dresses and plaid miniskirts), her award-winning, comedic and heartwarming on-screen performances, and her unforgettable IRL romantic relationships.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Lena Headey Marries Ozark's Marc Menchaca in Italy with Game of Thrones Stars in Attendance
Lena Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca! The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in...
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Celebs Who Battled for Custody of Their Pets After Splitting Up: From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Custody battles in Hollywood’s most publicized divorces can sometimes take an ugly turn, but the fight for guardianship isn’t always centered around an estranged couple’s children. In some cases, deciding over the ownership of pets can prove to be just as difficult. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,...
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins, 13, Are Nearly As Tall As Her As They Join Her For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, brought almost her entire family to the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere event on Tuesday, September 27, including her 13-year-old twins. The actress posed for photos with husband Matthew Broderick, 60, and their daughters Tabitha and Marion on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Sarah’s twins were nearly as tall as her in the adorable family photos.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals Gruesome ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Truth, Fans Aren’t Having It
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson got around to seeing 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 1 allegedly inaccurate scene irritated him, so he took to Twitter.
Jamie Lee Curtis details friendship with Melanie Griffith and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jamie Lee Curtis’ hand and footprints were immortalized in cement in front of the TLC Chinese Theater on Wednesday — and her pals Arnold Schwarzenegger and Melanie Griffith were there to celebrate her during the ceremony. Both Schwarzenegger and Griffith praised Curtis’ acting ability, as well as the...
Bond Girls Lana Wood And Ursula Andress Recall Working With Sean Connery
Two of the most famous Bond girls open up about working with the late Sean Connery. The film franchise James Bond is turning 60 this year and it is truly inspiring to look back on all of the wonderful films made over the years. Sean is a fan favorite Bond and was popular on set with the ladies as well.
Brad Pitt faces heavy criticism for producing 'Blonde' and these other movies amid abuse allegations
To add fuel to the fire, he is now being heavily criticized for the choices of movies that his production house has been involved in. Newsweek quoted reporter Kat Tenbarge as she hinted that Pitt has been strategic about the movies he has been involved with since the incident.
Keanu Reeves Cruises Around Malibu On Motorcycle After Dropping Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Show
Keanu Reeves was living his best life in Malibu on Tuesday, October 11, as he was spotting zooming around on his motorcycle with a group of friends. The John Wick star, 55, rocked a cool, black leather motorcycle jacket, of course, as he stopped for a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola during the SoCal expedition. The outing comes a few days after it was revealed Keanu dropped out of the Devil in the White City series being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Soldier Struggles to Readjust to Civilian Life in ‘Causeway’ Trailer
Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Apple TV+ has shared the official trailer for Causeway, the upcoming A24 drama that stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier struggling to readjust to civilian life in New Orleans after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during combat. Lawrence and Brian Tyree...
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie
Sydney Sweeney is continuing to make big moves in Hollywood. The 25-year-old actress will take the lead in Sony Pictures new Barbarella movie, according to Deadline. Sweeney is also expected to work as an executive producer on the film, which is based on the French comic book series by Jean-Claude Forest. It was originally turned into movie in 1968 starring Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law. Sweeney confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing a poster of Barbarella and writing, "Time to save the universe."
