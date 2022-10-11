Read full article on original website
Manitowoc County Leaders to Discuss Capital Projects, 2023 County Fair
There are three governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Public Works Committee, which will gather in the Public Health Building at 4:30 p.m. They will be discussing capital projects and an update on their cyber security. Then, at 5:00 p.m., the Public Safety Committee...
Two Manitowoc City Groups to Gather This Evening
There are two meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Board of Public Works, which will gather at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. They will look over bids for a tree and stump removal project, before looking over their agreement with Maritime Plumbing for the installation of water at a Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit.
Manitowoc County Board Receives 2023 Executive Budget
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer presented his 2023 budget to the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening during their regular monthly meeting at The Heritage Center. Total expenditures add up to to just shy of $87.5 million and the tax levy comes in at just under of 32-and-a-half million dollars.
Ascend Services Executive Director Welcomes Public in For 65th Anniversary Open House
People have begun arriving at Ascend Services to take tours and help the Manitowoc organization celebrate its 65th anniversary. We spoke with Deanna Genske, the Executive Director of Ascend, who told us about the newest addition to their lobby, a large mural. She explained that the mural depicts the history...
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss 20-Year Comprehensive Plan
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Plan Commission will be meeting in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. They will start by reviewing a section of the certified survey map, before reviewing modifications to the driveway regulations. Then, the group...
Two Rivers Leaders Continue Look into 2023 Budget, ARPA Funds to Play a Big Part
Next year’s budget was the topic of conversation last night in Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee was in the Committee Room in City Hall at 6:00 p.m., where they continued to chip away at the 2023 financial plan. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley about what...
AG Kaul Visits Green Bay to Promote $115 Million Police Expansion
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Green Bay yesterday to promote a proposed law enforcement budget expansion. He explained that the $115 million would go toward school safety, mental health programs, and combating the opioid and meth epidemics. The proposal comes as he says he is looking to focus on...
Manitowoc Health Department Welcomes Public to Health & Wellness Listening Session
The public is invited to a Health & Wellness Listening Session next week Monday. The listening session will be held at the Manitowoc Public Library on Monday, October 17th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will have a virtual option for those unable to attend in person. According to Health...
Manitowoc Police and Fire Commission to Look Over Patrol Lieutenant Eligibility List
There is only one meeting on the calendar today in the City of Manitowoc. The Police and Fire Commission will gather in the lower level of the Public Safety Building at 4:30 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Commission will look over the Police,...
LTC to Host Roundtable Discussion Regarding Its Progress on $1.64 Million Workforce Innovation Grant
Back in June, Governor Tony Evers was at Lakeshore Technical College, where he announced that the college was named a recipient of a $1.64 million Workforce Innovation Grant. Now, several months later, Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development will be back at the college hosting a roundtable discussion on the progress being made.
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District
A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
Brown County Judge Denies Motion to Blame Another Individual in Body Burning Case
The defense’s strategy took a major hit in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos. They had submitted a motion to shift the blame for the September 2021 killing onto another individual, who was reportedly a witness to the crime and is set to take the stand once the trial begins.
City of Sheboygan Announces Road Closure for Water System Repairs
Motorists in Sheboygan are being advised of a road closure that will be in effect throughout the weekend. According to the City’s Water Utility Engineer, the eastbound lane of Erie Avenue between North 19th and 23rd Streets will be closed off through Monday as crews repair the water system.
Sheboygan County House Fire Kills One Resident
One person has died following a house fire near Random Lake earlier this week. Fire crews were sent to a house fire on Abbott Drive, near County Road I in the Town of Sherman Tuesday morning. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused significant...
Manitowoc Public Library Ready to Celebrate Halloween
The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library, and Susie Menk, a Youth Services Librarian. Manitowoc Public Library’s Trunk or Treat event is almost here! It’s an early-evening of fun and sharing, giggles and laughter, family-friendly excitement and loads of treats! So, grab your costume and get ready to come down to the Library for a night to remember.
Visit Manitowoc to Unveil New Logo Today
The City of Manitowoc’s new tourism department, known as Visit Manitowoc, will be unveiling its new logo this evening. The group led by Tourism Director Courtney Hansen is inviting the public out to the Capitol Civic Center at 4:00 this evening for the Logo Launch Party. Hansen will start...
Restrictions Lifted For Some Potential Blood Donors, Blood Drive Today in Two Rivers
The American Red Cross is now inviting those who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France and haven’t tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease to give and help save lives. According to a news release from the Green Bay office of the...
Speaker List Announced for TEDxUW-Green Bay 2022
UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. This year’s event will be held in the Theatre on the Bay, which is located at the Marinette Campus, on November 3rd. A total of five speakers are scheduled to...
UW Green Bay Looks to Help Women “Take Back the Night”
The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Healthy Choices Task Force held its second annual ‘Take Back the Night’ program and march last night. More than 300 students and staff met up at Phoenix Park on the Green Bay Campus where they marched, shared stories, and helped create a safer and more welcoming campus.
