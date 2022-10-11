ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Two Manitowoc City Groups to Gather This Evening

There are two meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Board of Public Works, which will gather at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. They will look over bids for a tree and stump removal project, before looking over their agreement with Maritime Plumbing for the installation of water at a Lincoln Park Zoo exhibit.
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc County Board Receives 2023 Executive Budget

Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer presented his 2023 budget to the County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening during their regular monthly meeting at The Heritage Center. Total expenditures add up to to just shy of $87.5 million and the tax levy comes in at just under of 32-and-a-half million dollars.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Two Rivers Plan Commission to Discuss 20-Year Comprehensive Plan

There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Plan Commission will be meeting in the Council Chambers at 5:30 this evening. They will start by reviewing a section of the certified survey map, before reviewing modifications to the driveway regulations. Then, the group...
TWO RIVERS, WI
AG Kaul Visits Green Bay to Promote $115 Million Police Expansion

Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Green Bay yesterday to promote a proposed law enforcement budget expansion. He explained that the $115 million would go toward school safety, mental health programs, and combating the opioid and meth epidemics. The proposal comes as he says he is looking to focus on...
GREEN BAY, WI
LTC to Host Roundtable Discussion Regarding Its Progress on $1.64 Million Workforce Innovation Grant

Back in June, Governor Tony Evers was at Lakeshore Technical College, where he announced that the college was named a recipient of a $1.64 million Workforce Innovation Grant. Now, several months later, Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development will be back at the college hosting a roundtable discussion on the progress being made.
WISCONSIN STATE
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District

A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
KIEL, WI
City of Sheboygan Announces Road Closure for Water System Repairs

Motorists in Sheboygan are being advised of a road closure that will be in effect throughout the weekend. According to the City’s Water Utility Engineer, the eastbound lane of Erie Avenue between North 19th and 23rd Streets will be closed off through Monday as crews repair the water system.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Sheboygan County House Fire Kills One Resident

One person has died following a house fire near Random Lake earlier this week. Fire crews were sent to a house fire on Abbott Drive, near County Road I in the Town of Sherman Tuesday morning. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused significant...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Public Library Ready to Celebrate Halloween

The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library, and Susie Menk, a Youth Services Librarian. Manitowoc Public Library’s Trunk or Treat event is almost here! It’s an early-evening of fun and sharing, giggles and laughter, family-friendly excitement and loads of treats! So, grab your costume and get ready to come down to the Library for a night to remember.
MANITOWOC, WI
Visit Manitowoc to Unveil New Logo Today

The City of Manitowoc’s new tourism department, known as Visit Manitowoc, will be unveiling its new logo this evening. The group led by Tourism Director Courtney Hansen is inviting the public out to the Capitol Civic Center at 4:00 this evening for the Logo Launch Party. Hansen will start...
MANITOWOC, WI
Speaker List Announced for TEDxUW-Green Bay 2022

UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. This year’s event will be held in the Theatre on the Bay, which is located at the Marinette Campus, on November 3rd. A total of five speakers are scheduled to...
GREEN BAY, WI
UW Green Bay Looks to Help Women “Take Back the Night”

The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Healthy Choices Task Force held its second annual ‘Take Back the Night’ program and march last night. More than 300 students and staff met up at Phoenix Park on the Green Bay Campus where they marched, shared stories, and helped create a safer and more welcoming campus.
GREEN BAY, WI

