FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control has Teams-enabled technology
Take presentations to the next level using the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. As a Teams-enabled gadget, it has Certification for Microsoft Teams, meaning its integrated control work seamlessly with the platform. However, it also works with other popular presentation and meeting apps. Use the integrated Microsoft Teams button to easily join a meeting or raise your hand. With just a long press, it raises or lowers your hand, allowing for easy engagement. Additionally, this powerful presentation tool lets you easily change slides, mute and unmute your microphone, and use the screen pointer. The status light ensures you know when mute is on or off. Simply connect it via Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and use the customizable controls to stay involved in your meeting or manage a presentation. Whether you’re in person or online, it helps you present like a pro with a wireless range of up to 32′!
boatingindustry.com
Avikus to demonstrate autonomous navigation at FLIBS 2022
AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced its plans to participate in the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). The company will introduce and showcase ‘Neuboat’, an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats leveraging the power of the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).
accesslifthandlers.com
John Deere launches new large wheeled loaders
John Deere has launched a line-up of large wheeled loaders as part of its Performance Tiering Strategy. Available in the US and Canada, the 744 P-tier, 824 P-tier, 844 P-tier, and the new 904 P-tier wheeled loaders are said to offer advanced productivity features, increased job-site reliability, operator comfort, and enhanced serviceability to help improve machine uptime.
satnews.com
Advances in LEO satellite tracking, SATCOM control + 3D laser-based satellite antenna scanning revealed by Hiltron Communications
Hiltron Communications reports on the continuing the expansion of their range of products and services. Supported on a high-stability ground pillar, HMAM LEO incorporates the computing resources to track satellites using the NORAD TLE (two-line element) data format, which defines satellite locations based on their location and velocity. HMAM LEO is capable of accommodating parabolic antennas up to 2.4 meters diameter and can lock onto the desired satellite within the approximately 10 minute timespan where an LEO satellite is in sight. The mount can be oriented within more than 360 degrees of azimuth and 80 degrees of elevation at the required tracking speed.
