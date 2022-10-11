Read full article on original website
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO and WYDOT Studying Public Transit Opportunities Between North Front Range, CO and Cheyenne, WY
A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and Wyoming Department of Transportation are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime through October 17 at cowytransitstudy.com.
Fort Collins Area Chamber and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Announce Partnership with Colorado Succeeds
The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado have announced their partnership with Colorado Succeeds to explore the resources available for career-connected learning in Northern Colorado has reached its first milestone. The purpose of this partnership is to understand what programs and resources already exist and discover new opportunities to support learners in achieving career and post-secondary success in a way that ultimately supports the economic well-being of our region.
Northern Colorado Workforce Development Partnership Between Weld and Larimer County First in State
In order to best serve the residents and businesses of the northern Colorado region and to ensure the success of common workforce development goals, the Weld County Board of Commissioners, alongside the Larimer County Board of Commissioners, have signed and approved the first regional workforce memorandum of understanding between Employment Services of Weld County (ESWC) and Larimer County Economic & Workforce Development (LCEWD).
Efficiency Works Launches New Electric Vehicle Website for Northern Colorado
EV shoppers can research and compare models before test drives. Utility customers from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland can now research and compare electric vehicles (EVs) through a uniquely tailored website launched by Efficiency Works, a collaboration of efficiency programs between the communities and Platte River Power Authority (Platte River).
Affordable Connectivity Program to Help Families Connect
A federal program announced in May to help Colorado households afford internet service and connect is now available to eligible households. The Affordable Connectivity Program [ACP] is a program administered by the Federal Communications Commission [FCC]. Many Internet Service Providers, including those that offer landline and wireless internet service, are participating in the ACP.
Jiffy Lube Franchise Enitor Enterprises Drives To Do More in Northern Colorado by Providing Support to The Matthews House
Jiffy Lube service centers in the Greater Denver area announce a fundraising initiative for local charity benefitting at-risk youth and families. Jiffy Lube locations in the Greater Denver area, owned and operated by franchise Enitor Enterprises, announce a fundraising initiative benefiting The Matthews House, a local nonprofit that serves at-risk youth and families in northern Colorado, by providing intergenerational programs that empower youth and families to shape positive futures for themselves and become successful contributors to their community.
Colorado Advances $1.7 Billion in Transportation Funding Over Next 5 Years
With a total investment of nearly $4 billion in 10 Year Plan funding, CDOT reaches record phase of construction across the state; delivers on commitments. The Colorado Department of Transportation recently announced $1.7 billion in projects set to deliver the next phase of the department’s Ten Year Plan after the Colorado Transportation Commission adopted a major update to the plan. This funding builds on $2.2 billion in previous Ten-Year Plan capital investments, many of which are now complete and well underway. CDOT’s Ten Year Plan provides a statewide list of priority transportation projects compiled through the most expansive and inclusive planning and outreach effort ever undertaken. It fixes roads and bridges, making the largest investment in rural roads in modern Colorado history, and advances multimodal investments that expand choice for Coloradans.
“Leaf-Peeping” Season in Colorado is Peaking; Recreate Responsibly
As the aspen trees start to change colors, Colorado’s vibrant “leaf-peeping” season is kicking into high gear. While the stunning display of fall foliage is worthy of the annual crowds drawn to the state’s most scenic trails and parks, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reminds people searching for autumn gold to peep responsibly and balance recreation with mindful conservation.
CPW Wildlife Officers Relocate Bear From a Tree on CSU Campus
Recently, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers relocated a sow bear that climbed up into a tree on the Colorado State University campus located in Fort Collins. Around 6 a.m. Friday, residents were reporting a bear walking around the Old Town neighborhood in Fort Collins. CPW wildlife officers started monitoring the area and received a call around 7:30 a.m. about a bear on the CSU campus. When officers arrived on the scene they located a subadult sow bear of approximately 200 pounds. Officers tranquilized the bear, lowered it from the tree, and released it back into its natural habitat in the afternoon.
McKee Wellness Foundation Celebrates 40th Anniversary
McKee Wellness Foundation will celebrate 40 years of raising funds to support health and wellness in northern Colorado with its annual Gala for Wellness on October 1. The celebration was delayed for one year due to Covid, so technically the foundation is 41 years old. Over the years, the foundation has reinvested $34 million in northern Colorado.
American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming Volunteers Provide Comfort to People After Local Emergencies Like Home Fires and Wildfires Across the West
Since the beginning of the year, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has continued responding to emergencies every day across the country and in our communities. In addition to the larger-scale disasters and deployments to help out other states, Red Cross volunteers and employees were on hand to help people after daily emergencies like home fires that cause incredible hardship for the impacted individuals and families. Disaster workers were there with relief and comfort for people facing their darkest hours. They delivered food, shelter, relief and cleanup supplies, basic health services — such as help replacing prescription medications and eyeglasses — and emotional support. In August, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming provided support and care to 175 people. Out of the 41 calls in August, most of the calls were for home fires.
Tribute Band Rolling Harvest is Rolling Into a Town Near You
With Neil Young still taking a hiatus from performing live and likely to never return, and anytime Bob Dylan does perform you can’t understand a word he says, the time for a supergroup tribute band seems most appropriate and needed now more than ever. And much in the same...
Grants Available for Rural Colorado Teachers
The Nathan Yip Foundation announced recently that grants are available for rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students/classroom this year. The deadline to apply is September 30. Grant recipients will be notified in October/November. Teachers who work in 140+...
