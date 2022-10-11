There’s no better addition to a chilly autumn day than a warm bowl of soup. One of my favorite year-round activities is visiting the farmers market on the weekend. Besides fall being my favorite season in general, I also love the seasonal produce that rotates in as the air gets crisper. I’m giddy seeing all the different shapes and colors of squash; arranged in a way practically begging to be taken home. This year I wanted to try acorn squash, a winter squash similar to butternut in taste but a little heartier. So on a crisp fall day, what better recipe to throw together than a smooth roasted squash soup? Filling your kitchen with those all too familiar scents of rosemary and thyme, this soup will have you cozy in less than an hour.

