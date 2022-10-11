ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
iheart.com

Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon

With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

DeSantis Goes Into Crist Debate Having Passed Key Test

Ron DeSantis is set to debate his Democratic rival Charlie Crist later this as the Florida GOP governor received bipartisan support for his response to Hurricane Ian. The two candidates who are hoping to win November's gubernatorial election will face off in a televised debate on October 24 at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

The Problem With DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act

Our institutions have been infected by "the woke mind virus," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told an audience at the National Conservatism conference in Miami this September. "Some of these big corporations are now exercising quasi-public power." Is it time to fight fire with fire? To wield government power to...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

One day she’s a Tampa judge, then she’s state attorney in a political storm

TAMPA — Since Susan Lopez’s whirlwind appointment in August as Hillsborough County’s acting state attorney, the controversies have been large and small. The biggest, of course, was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ surprise removal of then-State Attorney Andrew Warren. The governor accused the twice-elected prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws, while Warren called his ouster political payback. Now he’s suing DeSantis in federal court to get his job back.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders

As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL

