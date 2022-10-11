Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republicans are Elated as Crist Resigns from House to Challenge DeSantis
Charlie Crist has resigned from his position in the House of Reps to run for Governor of Florida and the news is sweet music to the GOP. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) resigned from Congress recently, as the three-term congressman heads into the final laps of his race against Florida’s Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Mike Lee Asks Mitt Romney for Help as Trump Candidate Could Lose Utah Race
Mike Lee openly called for fellow Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney to support him in the upcoming Utah Senate election as he faces a combined coalition of independents and Democrats in the shape of Evan McMullin. Lee, the incumbent Utah senator, is running against McMullin in November, the only Senate...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
DeSantis Goes Into Crist Debate Having Passed Key Test
Ron DeSantis is set to debate his Democratic rival Charlie Crist later this as the Florida GOP governor received bipartisan support for his response to Hurricane Ian. The two candidates who are hoping to win November's gubernatorial election will face off in a televised debate on October 24 at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Donald Trump says Mitt Romney has ‘abused’ Mike Lee by not endorsing him
Former President Donald Trump says Sen. Mike Lee has been “abused” by a fellow Republican senator from Utah, referring to the fact that Sen. Mitt Romney has not endorsed Lee’s reelection bid. “Mike Lee is an outstanding senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
The Problem With DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act
Our institutions have been infected by "the woke mind virus," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told an audience at the National Conservatism conference in Miami this September. "Some of these big corporations are now exercising quasi-public power." Is it time to fight fire with fire? To wield government power to...
One day she’s a Tampa judge, then she’s state attorney in a political storm
TAMPA — Since Susan Lopez’s whirlwind appointment in August as Hillsborough County’s acting state attorney, the controversies have been large and small. The biggest, of course, was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ surprise removal of then-State Attorney Andrew Warren. The governor accused the twice-elected prosecutor of refusing to enforce certain laws, while Warren called his ouster political payback. Now he’s suing DeSantis in federal court to get his job back.
MSNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene eyes post-midterm reward from GOP leaders
As Republican politics has become radicalized in recent years, all kinds of ideas and personalities have gradually made the transition from the crackpot periphery to the GOP mainstream. The idea of ending birthright citizenship used to be an idea limited to the right-wing “fringe,” but it’s since been embraced by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Docs suggest Fla. went outside own guidelines to transport migrants to Mass.
Nearly one month after we submitted public records requests, the DeSantis Administration finally released some documents about the migrant flights Fla. paid for to transport asylum-seekers to Mass.
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Comments / 0