Larry Nance Jr. has scored 3,000-plus points and grabbed over 2,000 rebounds in his seven previous NBA seasons, but the counting stat from his NBA career that’s perhaps the most astounding is a single-digit number. Despite only playing for four different franchises (Lakers, Cleveland, Portland, New Orleans), Nance has somehow already played for eight different head coaches. The 29-year-old is looking forward to ending that chaotic run of uncertainty while playing for Willie Green.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO