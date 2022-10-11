MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faith and family give Vanessa Martinez strength. The mom of four has been through the unimaginable. We first talked to her last year after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. Now, a year later, she hopes her story inspires other domestic violence survivors. “Without my babies and God, I would not be here,” said Martinez.

