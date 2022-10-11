Read full article on original website
Chiquis
1d ago
horrible Accident 3 Grand Canyon University students lost their lives.3 distroyed families. no words to comfort.deepest Candolenses.
oldhippienana
2d ago
of course the one at fault lives. sad, more students life cut short because of ignorance.
Maureen Mobilia Biles
1d ago
Such a horrible situation! My heart goes out to the families for such a terrible loss. 3 beautiful girls at their prime…
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial
19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona
PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
