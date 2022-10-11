ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 12

Chiquis
1d ago

horrible Accident 3 Grand Canyon University students lost their lives.3 distroyed families. no words to comfort.deepest Candolenses.

Reply
5
oldhippienana
2d ago

of course the one at fault lives. sad, more students life cut short because of ignorance.

Reply
8
Maureen Mobilia Biles
1d ago

Such a horrible situation! My heart goes out to the families for such a terrible loss. 3 beautiful girls at their prime…

Reply
3
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona college students killed: GCU students visit on-campus memorial

19-year-old Hunter Balberdi, 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman, and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden were all freshmen and dorm roommates. They died in a wrong-way crash early in the morning of Oct. 10. Grand Canyon University students have since been visiting a memorial site in front of the girls' apartment building. Video: GCU.
PHOENIX, AZ
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona

PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
KULA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
AZFamily

Man dead after rear-ending woman's car in Phoenix

It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party when things took a drastic turn.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three GCU students killed in wrong-way crash near I-17 and Table Mesa Road

Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of the Valley early Monday morning, according to the school. ABC15 has learned they were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were driving in one of the vehicles that were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek

CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road. Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition,...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon University
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
AZFamily

Mesa mom shot in the head by ex-boyfriend shares story of survival a year later

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Faith and family give Vanessa Martinez strength. The mom of four has been through the unimaginable. We first talked to her last year after she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend. Now, a year later, she hopes her story inspires other domestic violence survivors. “Without my babies and God, I would not be here,” said Martinez.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix family business destroyed in fire

PHOENIX — "Just gotta take baby steps," says Alexander Whiteman. It's been an emotional process for Jeff Whiteman and his family as they start over after losing everything. "Yea, I've been here a long time. It's coming to an end. You know, I lost everything," says Jeff Whiteman, owner of Whiteman's Machine Shop.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Sunnyslope community helping neighbors impacted by massive fire

Almost a week since a devastating apartment fire in north Phoenix left 79 residents without a home. The Sunnyslope community is making sure dozens of impacted residents are not forgotten. Residents say the fire initially sparked at a house, which had several units, and then spread to the apartment complex...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment

Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy