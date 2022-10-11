ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of girl, 12, expected teachers to have ‘integrity’ after pontoon death

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who died after becoming trapped under a pontoon on a school trip said she expected the teachers accused of causing her death to have “respect and integrity”.Brenda Lawson told a French court her family had been through “torturous suffering” since her daughter Jessica’s death near Limoges in 2015.She also criticised the response from the UK and Wolfreton School to Jessica’s death, saying they “did not provide us with any answers or help in any way”.Asked to describe the schoolgirl on Tuesday, Mrs Lawson told the court: “To describe Jessica is easy really.“We use the...
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids

A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Woman has pencil lead embedded in her arm for 71 years: 'I was teaching my sister to write her name with a #2 pencil'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes siblings are precious, and sometimes they cause headaches. For my mother, growing up with three siblings meant many headaches. Her youngest sibling was the crybaby of the group. She cried over everything. Crying enabled her to get her own way, so she did it a lot.
Why Is My Daughter Going to College Without Me?

My husband and I just moved our oldest child to college. And there’s no other way to say how I feel about it other than it sucks. I think it goes without saying that I’m ecstatic for her to enjoy this next phase of life. I’m thrilled that her hard work in high school has paid off, as she received a scholarship to cover tuition for all four years. I’m blessed beyond belief that she is healthy and ready to do this. And I’m relieved that she is only two hours away.
The Ending To Luckiest Girl Alive Is Completely Different To The 2015 Novel

Netflix has a proven track records of making streaming hits based on novels. Loads of its most popular titles originally appeared in the pages of books, most recently action thriller The Gray Man, featuring Ryan Gosling, and director Andrew Dominik’s Blonde – which caused controversy when it was released last month (side note: much of the criticisms stemmed from the assumption the Netflix had made a biopic, instead of the dramatisation of a novel that it actually was).
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
Could This Be The Moment People Finally Stop Body Shaming Lizzo?

Ever since Lizzo burst into public consciousness in 2016, everyone has had something to say about her size. From criticism for promoting an unhealthy lifestyle, to disappointment amongst her fans for publicly exercising and juice cleansing, her body has always been a topic of debate. And Kanye West became the...
