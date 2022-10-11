Kevin Newman among 6 Pirates players projected to receive raises in arbitration

A half-dozen Pittsburgh Pirates players are expected to earn raises through salary arbitration in 2023, per the annual projections by MLBtraderumors.com.

Middle infielder Kevin Newman has the highest salary projection at $2.8 million. Newman was projected to receive $2.2 million last year but avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract at $1.95 million.

Right-handed starting pitchers Mitch Keller and JT Brubaker are projected to more than double their salaries — they each earned $725,000 last season — if they win arbitration cases.

Keller (5-12, 3.91 ERA), who led Pirates pitchers with 159 innings over 29 starts, is projected to receive $2.4 million. Brubaker (3-12, 4.69), who had a team-best 147 strikeouts, is projected at $2 million.

Right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson, who averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 appearances after being claimed off waivers from Colorado, is projected to receive $1.9 million next season. He avoided arbitration with the Rockies by agreeing to a $1.28 million deal last season.

Corner infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar, who batted .250 with three doubles, a triple and nine RBIs in nine games after being claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees, is projected to receive $1.7 million. Andujar avoided arbitration with the Yankees by agreeing to a $1.3 million contract.

Another righty reliever, Duane Underwood Jr., who ranked second on the team with 51 appearances, is projected to make $1 million. He earned $725,000 last season.

Where teams and agents use comparable players to come up with salaries, MLBtraderumors.com uses an algorithm to project arbitration salaries that looks at “playing time, position, role and performance statistics while accounting for inflation.”

Last year, the Pirates avoided arbitration with Newman; outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who projected at $4.5 million but instead signed a two-year deal for $13.5 million; outfielder Ben Gamel, who was projected to earn $2.9 million but signed for $1.8 million; and reliever Chris Stratton, who was projected at $2.2 million but signed for $2.7 million. Stratton was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in August. Gamel is a free agent.

The Pirates have two players under contract for the 2023 season. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who agreed to an eight-year deal worth $70 million, will make $10 million next season. Reynolds will make $6.75 million in the final year of his contract, although he remains eligible for arbitration in 2024 and ’25.