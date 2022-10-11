Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
georgiastatesignal.com
Racism at Georgia State is Alive
Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
wabe.org
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
Stacey Abrams did not lobby against major Atlanta events
CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia. ASSESSMENT: False. Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either the All-Star Game or Music Midtown to be moved out of the state. In fact, she has publicly discouraged boycotts of Georgia, and expressed disappointment when the game was moved and the concert was canceled.
Former Georgia ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions
A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wtoc.com
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
wgxa.tv
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
