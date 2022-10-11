ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiastatesignal.com

Racism at Georgia State is Alive

Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Statesboro, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to visit, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that are known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Gsa
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams did not lobby against major Atlanta events

CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia. ASSESSMENT: False. Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either the All-Star Game or Music Midtown to be moved out of the state. In fact, she has publicly discouraged boycotts of Georgia, and expressed disappointment when the game was moved and the concert was canceled.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions

A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wgxa.tv

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees announced

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 has been selected ahead of the 67th Annual Induction Ceremony coming up in February. Beginning with the GSHF Golf Classic at Barrington on February 24th, the festivities will continue at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame with the Jacket Ceremony on that evening.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy