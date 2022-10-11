ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons to Retain Baxter (BAX) Stock in Your Portfolio

BAX - Free Report) is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by a strong product portfolio. The robust revenue growth in the second quarter of 2022 on the back of a strong acute therapies profile is expected to contribute further. However, generic competition for cyclophosphamide and a sluggish macroeconomic environment is worrying.
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Zacks.com

Low Volatility ETFs to Play Market Volatility

USMV - Free Report) , Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (. SPLV - Free Report) , SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (. LGLV - Free Report) , SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (. ONEV - Free Report) and Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF...
Zacks.com

Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings

MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Zacks.com

3 Medical Stocks to Buy in 2022 for Long-Term Resilience

There has been a downtrend in the broader market index, S&P 500, in the past year as a result of a steep decline in major sectors, including financial, technology and medical. Fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the risk of a potential recession resulted in a decline in the majority of stocks. The downturn in stocks has made it difficult for growth investors as valuations of high-flying stocks have crashed significantly in the past year.
Zacks.com

PGR or CB: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?

Improved pricing, an increase in interest rate, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. The insurance industry is rate sensitive. With the Fed raising rates five times this year...
Zacks.com

Bet on 3 Dividend Stocks to Combat Energy Market Volatility

MPC - Free Report) , Valero Energy Corporation (. PSX - Free Report) well-poised to gain. We should not forget how oil prices have behaved since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. The initial pandemic period, when there were no vaccines, saw an environment of heightened uncertainties. The commodity’s price plunged to a negative $36.98 per barrel on Apr 20, 2020.
Zacks.com

3 Utility Mutual Funds to Hedge Risk in a Volatile Market

Utility mutual funds are used as defensive instruments, which protect investments during a market downturn. The demand for essential services, such as those provided by utilities, is often shielded from market volatility. Utilities have a reputation for being stable investments that provide a regular dividend to shareholders, making them a popular long-term buy-and-hold option. Dividend yields on utility stocks are usually higher than those paid by other equities.
Zacks.com

5 Large-Cap Stocks Likely to Beat on Q3 Earnings

U.S. stock markets are set for the third-quarter 2022 earnings season commencing this week. Market participants will keenly watch this earnings season as it will provide the most descriptive view of U.S. corporate health amid record-high inflation and an extremely hawkish Fed. In addition to revenues and the net profit...
Zacks.com

Here's Why Southwestern (SWN) is an Attractive Investment Bet

SWN - Free Report) has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. So far this year, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 44.4%, outpacing the industry’s 41.7% growth. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Since the beginning of this year, the...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

AINC - Free Report) : This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry with primary focus on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms,carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 34.6% over the last 60 days.
Entrepreneur

1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on….
Zacks.com

3 Restaurants Stocks Crushing the S&P 500 Despite Inflation Woes

There’s no denying the fact that market conditions have been unfavorable for investors so far in 2022. Of late, most industries are reeling under the pressure of high inflation and the restaurant industry is no exception. Intense competition, high wages and food cost inflation have taken a toll on companies. These concerns have been affecting margins of late.
Zacks.com

Buy these Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks?

PDF Solutions (. The first stock that sticks out in the Computer Technology Sector is PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) . PDF Solutions assists semiconductor companies with improving the yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to better integrate the design and manufacturing process. PDF...
