There has been a downtrend in the broader market index, S&P 500, in the past year as a result of a steep decline in major sectors, including financial, technology and medical. Fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the risk of a potential recession resulted in a decline in the majority of stocks. The downturn in stocks has made it difficult for growth investors as valuations of high-flying stocks have crashed significantly in the past year.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO