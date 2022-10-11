This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO