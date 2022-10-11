Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
Register Citizen
Connecticut boys soccer state coaches polls (Oct. 11)
Trumbull and Ellington lead this week's Connecticut high school coaches boys soccer state polls. Others receiving votes: Newington (16), Fairfield Warde (11) Newtown (8), Masuk (4), Danbury (3), Pomperaug (2) Farmington (2), Wilbur Cross (1) Coaches Voting: Dave Zlatin, Avon; Chris Laughton, Norwalk; Joe Mancini, Pomperaug; Tony Fernandes, Bethel; Zeke...
Register Citizen
New Canaan Advertiser Coffee to return Oct. 28
NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan Advertiser Coffee will not be held on Friday, Oct. 14. The virtual coffee will resume its regular schedule on Oct. 28 at the normal time of 9 a.m. Please note the change on your calendars, and we look forward to seeing you then.
Register Citizen
Middletown high school teacher, Portland nurse among CT residents helping Ian recovery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
Register Citizen
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
Register Citizen
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Register Citizen
Police ID brothers in Bristol police shooting: Live updates
BRISTOL — Two police officers were killed and a third was seriously wounded after responding to a domestic dispute between brothers at a Redstone Hill Road home late Wednesday, officials said. State police described the investigation as "complex," and released few details during a Thursday morning news conference. State...
Register Citizen
Winsted Y's director brings community together
WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
Register Citizen
Long neglected New Haven's Rice, Blake, Wilbur Cross High fields to see improvements in $4.35M plan
NEW HAVEN — After years of community members saying some city sporting facilities have been neglected, some improvements finally are on the way. Parents and student athletes were happy to hear he city plans to use $4.35 million to fund renovations at Rice, Blake and Wilbur Cross High School fields, with construction set to begin in as early as the coming weeks.
Register Citizen
Fairfield approves plans for animal hospital on Hillside Road
FAIRFIELD — A proposed veterinary hospital got approval from the Town Plan and Zoning Commission Tuesday night after it was denied last year. Greenfield Animal Hospital was seeking a special permit application as well as a zoning change to allow them to move their operations from 212 Hillside Road to 40 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill area. The plan is to build a 6,289-square-foot animal hospital on an acre or so currently occupied by a church.
Register Citizen
East Haddam officials break ground on $2.8M high school athletic complex
EAST HADDAM — Wielding golden shovels adorned with shiny blue ribbons, state and local officials on Wednesday broke ground on the $2.8 million track and field athletic complex at Nathan Hale-Ray High School. State Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, was joined by Superintendent of Schools Brian Reas, Board of Education...
Register Citizen
Connecticut billionaire buys jet ownership, leasing company
A billionaire who splits his time between Darien and Los Angeles — and the occasional weekend in London to view his Premier League team — is taking the "fractional" aircraft company Flexjet public via the "blank check" firm he controls in Greenwich. Flexjet agreed to a buyout by...
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
Late Ridgefield teen Nia Simpson remembered as 'supportive' friend with ' tenacious' spirit
RIDGEFIELD — Whenever Natalia Feliciano thinks of her late friend and lacrosse teammate Nia Simpson, she smiles. "She was really just the sweetest person," said Natalia, 15, who played defense on the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team with Simpson. Simpson, a Ridgefield High School junior who had just turned 16,...
Register Citizen
First bids awarded for Torrington middle-high school project
TORRINGTON — The City Council took a major step in building a new school for city students, awarding bids for the Torrington middle-high school project first approved by voters in 2020. The project originally was approved by voters in November 2020 for $159 million, and then in January 2022...
Register Citizen
Residents escape South Windsor condo fire, officials say
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two people escaped a fire that burned through the roof of their condos early Wednesday, fire officials said. No one was injured in the two-alarm fire at Westage Condominiums on Amato Drive, officials said. Two residents were outside the burning building when police and firefighters arrived within four minutes of being dispatched about 1 a.m.
Register Citizen
Crews respond to Kleen Energy plant fire in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Crews are responding to the Kleen Energy power plant on River Road Wednesday afternoon after a fire was reported. One fire official said the blaze was believed to be a hydraulic oil fire that started inside a turbine, filling the building with smoke. Fire marshals were on scene investigating the cause as of just before 3 p.m., he said.
Register Citizen
Brookfield raises rent by $500 a month at town-owned house: 'At $1,600, it is still a bargain'
BROOKFIELD — Tenants at a town-owned property are asked to begin paying an additional $500 a month in rent beginning in November — a move officials say is in line with trends in the housing market. The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to increase the rent at 28...
Register Citizen
New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business
NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
Register Citizen
Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs
MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
