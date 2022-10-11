ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

This year’s changes to “Thriller on C-Street”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance. This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How RSV cases are impacting local families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Area pediatricians are warning parents of young children to be prepared as RSV cases start to rise. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, is especially dangerous to infants. For some, it can put them in the hospital for days. Parent Mariah Mills said her family recently experienced just that.  “Their lungs […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Nebraska State
KTTS

Humane Society Of Missouri Rescues Dogs In Douglas County

(KTTS News) — The Humane Society of Missouri says its Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County. The rescue came after Marilyn Shepherd (aka Marilyn Williams) was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a 2021 consent agreement put in place by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to go trunk-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the holiday quickly approaching, parents may be wondering where to take their kids trick-or-treating in the Springfield area. Several businesses and organizations throughout the Springfield community have put together trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat events for families. Here’s a list of where to go trick-or-treating this Halloween in Springfield: Springfield Botanical Garden’s Halloween […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s “Tool Library” the only one of its kind in the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anybody who does handiwork around the house, manicures the lawn, or putters in the garden has probably had that moment where you need a tool that you don’t have. But rather than going to the store to buy it, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has a unique alternative where you can check it out as a library book.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Find Remains in Springfield

Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Crosslines Getting Ready To Move

(KTTS News) — A Springfield charity is getting ready to move to a new facility. Crosslines plans to consolidate its operations into one new building near Highway 65 and Division. KY3 says the non-profit will have enough warehouse space to store five times as much food.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

