This year’s changes to “Thriller on C-Street”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance. This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations […]
How RSV cases are impacting local families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Area pediatricians are warning parents of young children to be prepared as RSV cases start to rise. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, is especially dangerous to infants. For some, it can put them in the hospital for days. Parent Mariah Mills said her family recently experienced just that. “Their lungs […]
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio
For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
KTTS
Humane Society Of Missouri Rescues Dogs In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — The Humane Society of Missouri says its Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County. The rescue came after Marilyn Shepherd (aka Marilyn Williams) was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating a 2021 consent agreement put in place by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Humane Society holding vaccination and microchip clinic this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Keep your pets safe by bringing them to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. The low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is walk-in appointments only. The Humane Society is located at 3161 W. Norton Rd. in Springfield. According […]
Where to go trunk-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the holiday quickly approaching, parents may be wondering where to take their kids trick-or-treating in the Springfield area. Several businesses and organizations throughout the Springfield community have put together trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat events for families. Here’s a list of where to go trick-or-treating this Halloween in Springfield: Springfield Botanical Garden’s Halloween […]
KYTV
Family asks for help in the search for Springfield man with dementia, only speaks Russian
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Monday marks the third week in the search for a man reported missing from Springfield. Anatoli Dvorschi disappeared on September 25. Police say the 71-year-old suffers from dementia and only speaks Russian. The family reported him missing from his home on South Euclid. His home is six minutes from Sequiota Park, one of his favorite places.
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KYTV
Springfield’s “Tool Library” the only one of its kind in the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anybody who does handiwork around the house, manicures the lawn, or putters in the garden has probably had that moment where you need a tool that you don’t have. But rather than going to the store to buy it, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has a unique alternative where you can check it out as a library book.
933kwto.com
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
KTTS
Crosslines Getting Ready To Move
(KTTS News) — A Springfield charity is getting ready to move to a new facility. Crosslines plans to consolidate its operations into one new building near Highway 65 and Division. KY3 says the non-profit will have enough warehouse space to store five times as much food.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield’s suicide rate is getting worse. If you have a plan to lower it, there’s up to $600K available to kickstart it
Missouri’s suicide rate is worse than the national rate, and Springfield’s is worse than both of those. About 22 people per 100,000 residents take their lives annually in Springfield, meaning someone dies by suicide every 5.5 days in the city. The alarming statistic was among several public health...
ksmu.org
With winter coming, church that helps Springfield’s homeless reports twice the number of unsheltered individuals
In Springfield, most attempts to address homelessness fall to nonprofits and churches that host outreach programs and shelters. Meanwhile, city government is spending at least $12.3 million on housing and homelessness relief using taxpayer money provided by the federal government from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act. The Connecting...
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KYTV
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
