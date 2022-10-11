Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash
Doctor Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to talk about preventing cat urinary problems. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us for Cybersecurity Month, to explain how to stay safe online. Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Updated: 11 hours ago. A teen...
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Officers responded to Vinton-Shellsburg High School just after 7:30 p.m. for the stabbing. Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us now to talk about some gluten-free options and resources. Russian forces fire more missiles in continued attacks on Ukraine. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 5:48 pm, emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE for a report of a porch fire. According to dispatch, a neighbor noticed the fire dwelling on the residence’s front porch. and tried to alert any occupants. However, the fire grew quickly and they felt it was unsafe to enter the home.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Pickup Fleeing Authorities Crashes in Independence Area
A pickup fleeing from authorities crashed near Independence Saturday night. Independence Fire says their department was dispatched for a vehicle that rolled over and was smoking at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Ave. When they arrived at the scene, crews found that a pickup had ran from the Independence Police, with a short chase taking place before the truck left the roadway and rolled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwayradio.com
Teen found with Gun and Drugs
A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Trial Moved For Iowa Man Accused Of Killing Woman, Leaving Skull On Stick
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Osage man accused of killing a woman and leaving her skull on a stick in a park has a new trial date. Nathan Gilmore, who could face life in prison if convicted for the murder of Angela Bradbury, was scheduled to go to trial this month. Gilmore’s trial date has now moved to April 17th.
KCRG.com
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School
(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
KCRG.com
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
KCRG.com
Teen stabs student after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night. In a press release, police said they were called to the high school just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers...
KCRG.com
One seriously injured after vehicle goes airborne twice in Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is being treated for serious injuries after a crash that caused the car they were driving to go airborne twice on Monday night. Cedar Falls Police responded to the crash at the Highway 20 and Highway 58 interchange, at about 7:30 p.m. According...
Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue Treating Two Dogs for Unthinkable Acts
Multiple recent incidents in just the past few weeks of cats being rescued from deplorable conditions make these cases of animal abuse and neglect far too frequent for anyone's comfort. But, sadly, we have yet another case to report. Meet beautiful Ashland. She is currently in the care of Critter...
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
Comments / 1