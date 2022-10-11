ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle

Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Officers responded to Vinton-Shellsburg High School just after 7:30 p.m. for the stabbing. Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us now to talk about some gluten-free options and resources. Russian forces fire more missiles in continued attacks on Ukraine. Updated:...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IA
Crime & Safety
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Porch fire displaces resident in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 5:48 pm, emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE for a report of a porch fire. According to dispatch, a neighbor noticed the fire dwelling on the residence’s front porch. and tried to alert any occupants. However, the fire grew quickly and they felt it was unsafe to enter the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Pickup Fleeing Authorities Crashes in Independence Area

A pickup fleeing from authorities crashed near Independence Saturday night. Independence Fire says their department was dispatched for a vehicle that rolled over and was smoking at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Ave. When they arrived at the scene, crews found that a pickup had ran from the Independence Police, with a short chase taking place before the truck left the roadway and rolled.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen found with Gun and Drugs

A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
WATERLOO, IA
beeherald.com

Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM

A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School

(Vinton, IA) An investigation’s underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver’s ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
weareiowa.com

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw

Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
DE SOTO, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.

