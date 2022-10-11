ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Flood watch issued for parts of L.A. County

By City News Service
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon today, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until this evening.

Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.

Excessive rain can result in flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Mud and debris flows are also possible in and around recent burn areas.

Santa Clarita Radio

Flood Advisory In Effect For Santa Clarita

A flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas in the Santa Clarita Valley until the afternoon. The NWS issued a warning of urban flooding and minor mud/debris flows near burn areas for the Santa Clarita Valley and adjacent foothills and mountains. “Rain rates...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Acton, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover Soledad Crash Impacts Traffic, No Major Injuries Reported

A rollover Soledad crash impacted traffic Tuesday, with no major injuries reported. Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover Soledad crash near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no entrapment,” Narvaez said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle 2nd Alarm Strip Mall Blaze

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Norwalk Station deputies responded to a commercial building fire at a strip mall around 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on the 11800 block of East Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council Approves Contract For New Park, Services For Seniors

The Santa Clarita City Council approved a design contract for a new park in the city as well as funds for senior services at Tuesday night’s regular board meeting. The city council unanimously approved Tuesday’s consent calendar, which included a design contract for the Via Princessa Park set to be located along the south bank of the Santa Clara River, east of Whites Canyon Road and north of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles

10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Los Angeles, CA
