ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Korean gamers take to streets in horse and buggies to protest their treatment in popular title

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bst5J_0iUaaDgi00
Eloy Rodriguez—Getty Images

Gamers in South Korea often take their passion about popular video games to levels that are unheard of in the U.S.

Players of the popular mobile game Uma Musume Pretty Derby have taken to the streets in horse and buggy carriages to protest their treatment in the game, reports Korea JoongAng Daily. Specifically, they say, they’re not receiving proper notice about major events in the game and are offered fewer benefits than players in Japan, including loot boxes (opportunities for players to pay for in-game advantages.)

The protests come after users won a class action suit against the Korean distributor of the game last month. Players demanded refunds of money they had spent in the game, ultimately winning approximately $142 per plaintiff.

Haven’t heard of Uma Musume Pretty Derby? It’s a game would be a hard sell to most players in the North American market. The mobile simulation game tasks players to train an uma musume — “horse daughters” in Japanese. Those are reflected on screen as young girls with horse ears and tails.

The horse and buggy protests started in August, with players piloting them through the neighborhood where the Korean distributor is located.

Loot boxes have been a hot topic item in the video game industry for many years. Consumer groups around the world (most recently in Europe) have called for regulation of the game mechanic, calling it exploitative.

They offer players the chance to get in-game items, such as weapons or power-ups, using in-game virtual currencies that can typically be obtained in two ways: hours and hours of gameplay; or paying real money to speed things up. Players don’t know what they’re getting until they pay, though, which critics have said puts loot boxes on the same level as gambling.

Korean game companies have relied heavily on loot boxes as a revenue source for years, offering access to the game for free. Other countries use a different model, where players must pay to access the game up front.

Worldwide, loot boxes generated more than $15 billion in 2020.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

9 reasons why your credit score has suddenly dropped

Checking your credit score and seeing that it’s dropped can feel scary and disappointing. Why the sudden change?. While you may have questions about what’s going on, there are several reasons as to why your score may have gone down. The first thing to be aware of is that credit scores aren’t static numbers. Rather, they’re ever-changing and get updated about every month. Many factors impact whether they go up or down.
BUSINESS
IGN

Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India

Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse And Buggy#Mobile Game#Video Game Industry#Korean#Uma Musume Pretty#Derby#Korea Joongang Daily#North American#Japanese
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed stratgic errors in judgement that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues UK senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition and heavy ordnance like...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Fortune

Cathie Wood just wrote an open letter to the Fed accusing it of stoking ‘deflation’ and looking at the wrong economic indicators

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, at the 2022 Bitcoin Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center in April. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s this year in an attempt to cure America’s inflation problem. But now, many economists and business leaders are beginning to question whether the medicine (rate hikes) could be worse than the disease (inflation).
BUSINESS
Fortune

Despite 1.1 million TikTok followers and 20 million books sold, bestselling author Colleen Hoover says she has ‘the worst case of impostor syndrome’

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has sold 20 million books, but she’s still fighting to feel like she deserves it. You don’t have to scroll far on TikTok before stumbling across a pastel pink book featuring a sprig of lilies. Beloved by the #BookTok community, the 2016 novel It Ends With Us, by Colleen Hoover, has been No. 1 on the New York Times paperback fiction bestseller list for 74 weeks straight.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
POLITICS
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
MIDDLE EAST
Fortune

Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future

The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
MARKETS
Fortune

Fortune

225K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy