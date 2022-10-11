Deaf Jacksonville couple can finally get married after clerk of courts denial and lawsuit

A deaf Jacksonville couple who filed a lawsuit a week ago about the Duval County Clerk of Courts Office refusing to process their marriage license until they provided a sign language interpreter now has the paperwork they need to get married.

That means Friday wedding bells for Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente after a year of battling the clerk's office.

Receiving the marriage license just days shy of the 10th anniversary of when they first met, their attorney John Phillips tweeted late Monday that "It’s officially official."

"License issued," the tweet continues. "Thanks to the @CityofJax for working through this."

Despite the marriage license being granted late Monday, clerk of courts spokesman Brian Corrigan said his office "still does not comment on matters involving pending litigation."

Phillips said the lawsuit won’t be automatically dropped as he works with city officials on some changes at the Clerk of Courts Office.

He said the process toward finally getting the license began with an email from the General Counsel's Office almost as soon as their Oct. 3 news conference announcing the lawsuit had been conducted.

"That’s not atypical when media calls them for comment that they then are more responsive," Phillips said. "While the conversation started a little rough, seemingly offering a quid pro quo of coordinating an interpreter for a dismissal, eventually we got past that and coordinated Monday morning for the couple to get their marriage license."

Couple met 10 years ago

The couple met in Bogota, Colombia. Moving to Jacksonville, Alfaro proposed to Silvente on Jacksonville Beach, and she accepted. Then they went to the clerk's office one year ago to secure their marriage license.

The couple said the clerk's office refused to process their marriage license on Oct. 15, 2021, because they didn’t bring a sign language interpreter with them. At least eight more messages left on the clerk of courts telecommunications device for the deaf were never returned or no interpreter was available, they said. The last attempt was in August when Alfaro was told again that no interpreter would be provided.

That led to the lawsuit saying Duval County Clerk of Court Jody Phillips and his office violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Silvente relating how her thrill of getting married turned into walking home "in tears" after being denied a license.

Clerk of courts guidelines state the 4th Judicial Circuit provides "interpreter services and reasonable accommodations for deaf persons in all cases" in accordance with state statutes and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Yet the clerk of courts staff even refused to allow them to handle the license work via text messages or written comments, Silvente said.

'Discriminatory treatment'

Phillips, joined by Washington, D.C.-based co-counsels Mary Vargas and Marc Charmatz of the National Association of the Deaf via videoconference at the Oct. 3 news conference, said the actions violated federal law.

The lawsuit states that Duval County's court allows marriage licenses to be obtained on a walk-in basis. Although Alfaro and Silvente satisfied all required elements to obtain the license, the lawsuit states that the clerk's office "refused to issue" one unless they provided an interpreter.

They "were humiliated by the discriminatory treatment against them and suffered stigmatic injury" on a day that was supposed to be very special, the lawsuit says. Phillips called it "irrational, anachronistic, offensive and discriminatory conduct" that violates the U.S. Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Walking into the courthouse on Monday with the couple, Phillips said he realized how difficult it can be for a deaf person to navigate in a hearing world.

"Even watching the couple go through security opened my eyes to the world around them," Phillips said. "Once the security guards realized, they were perfectly hospitable, but even asking someone to lift up their pants leg by demonstration is something that matters significantly."

