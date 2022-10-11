Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter practices his stand-up routine at Big Ten media days

Surgery is always successful.

Everyone is determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Every offseason went great.

Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter decided to turn the usual platitudes on their head at Big Ten media days.

"Good morning. Like everybody else, we had a fabulous summer and we're excited for the season," he started.

Then comes an unusual turn.

"Does anybody ever have a bad summer? Like, someone has to have a bad summer, right?" he said. "I've always wanted to come up here and say, 'We had a really bad summer. Things just haven't been clicking, but we think we're going to be really good this year.'"

The Boilermakers are coming off a Sweet 16 season and have undergone a lot of roster changes. Zach Edey is a unanimous preseason All-Big Ten player, but they are replacing Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter.