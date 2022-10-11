ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders wins fourth SWAC offensive honor

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to light up SWAC defenses. The second-year starter went 30-of-46 passing for 332 yards with three touchdowns in Saturday's 26-12 victory against Alabama State. Sanders has 11 touchdown in the past three games and was selected SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

Sanders — last season's Jerry Rice Award winner — has 1,726 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has two rushing touchdowns. The sophomore is second in completions per game (30.2), fourth in passing yards and touchdowns in FCS football. The Tigers averaged 47 points per game in the past three games and won each by 10 or more points.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 SWAC) continue SWAC play at 3 p.m., Saturday against Bethune-Cookman (1-4, 1-1 SWAC) on ESPN+. The Wildcats lost 41-17 to Tennessee State on Saturday.

