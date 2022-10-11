Columbia County official arrested, allegedly assaults minor

The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested Friday evening after police responded to his home for a domestic dispute.

Stephen Wayne Exley, 51, is charged with simple battery.

Columbia County deputies responded to Spotswood Drive in Evans at about 10:17 p.m. Friday and were told Exley assaulted a minor, according to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office. Deputies also noted a scratch and redness on the victim's neck.

Police reported Exley was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Columbia County officials would not comment on Exley's current employment status.

"We do not have a statement as we do not comment on personnel matters," said Janeabeth Wells, executive assistant for the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.