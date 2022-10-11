ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Receive free flu shot, enjoy candy, costumes during Flu-Lapalooza

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
RICHMOND, Ind. — Receive free flu shots Oct. 13 during Meridian Health Services' Flu-Lapalooza.

The MeridianMD location at 520 S. Ninth St. is among Meridian locations providing free flu shots from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Recipients, who can be 6 months or older, need not be a Meridian patient.

No appointments are necessary.

After receiving a shot, participants are invited to enjoy Halloween activities such as a trunk-or-treat and costumes.

