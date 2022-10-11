Phoenix police have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting on Monday of a woman in a car with her children in west Phoenix.

Police arrived just before 12:45 a.m. Monday at a gas station at McDowell Road and 27th Avenue. They found 35-year-old Yenni Dominguez Leyva dead in the car .

She was a passenger. Two other adults and five children were unharmed.

Tuesday morning, police announced they had booked 19-year-old Martin Ramirez-Contreras into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and other unspecified felonies.

Two teenage boys were also arrested, charged and referred to the Juvenile Court Center.

The arrests came after witnesses told detectives that the people in the car were in the neighborhood to pick up a relative a few blocks away, near 32nd Avenue. According to police, the witnesses saw "multiple suspects" shooting at the car with Dominguez in it, before speeding off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify man arrested in shooting of woman in car