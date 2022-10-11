ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15

Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?

The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
DULUTH, MN
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Superior, WI
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC

As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
DULUTH, MN
Is The West Duluth Charley’s Philly Steaks Closed For Good? Here’s What We Know

I recently went to get a philly cheesesteak at Charley's in West Duluth and the lights were shut off. One of my favorite types of food is a philly cheesesteak. I was absolutely crushed when Steak Escape closed in the food court of the Miller Hill Mall (yes, there is one connected to the Taco John's in Cloquet). Charley's then took over the location and it was slowly winning me over. Then that location closed and Yu & J's Grilled Subs opened up shop in the food court.
DULUTH, MN
Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth

Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
DULUTH, MN
Have You Heard This Minnesota Love Letter Song From A Minnesota Native?

Every now and then you'll hear a song about the state you live in, some good and some bad. One Minnesotan just wrote a beautiful song about the state, have you heard it yet?. Over the years, there have been plenty of songs about the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Wierd Al's 'The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota' to Lil Yachty's classic 'Minnesota' and so much more. Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere has mentioned the state in many of their songs and Dan Adler had song tilted 'The Minnesota Song (The Great Escape)' back in 2010.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland

The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
DULUTH, MN
Joel McKinnon Miller Hangs With The B105 Breakfast Club

Talk about an exciting day! Television star Joel McKinnon Miller stopped by and hung out with The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning. You may have spotted him around town, as he has been in Duluth visiting some family. Eagle-eyed fans first noticed him in town over the summer and ever...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

