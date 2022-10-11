In less than a month from press time on this issue, many of us will be gathered in Denver for LBM Strategies Conference 2022. The world-class agenda for this year’s conference has made it our biggest yet, and we’re excited to welcome attendees and friends, old and new, to the industry’s premier education and networking event. It occurred to me as I looked through edits of these pages, that while not all of our readers can attend our conference each year, we can do our best to bring some of the same industry expertise and insight each month in our magazine. Nothing can take the place of an in-person meeting of more than 200 LBM dealers/distributors and valued sponsors and exhibitors, but I think this issue does a solid job of addressing some of the industry’s biggest topics.

