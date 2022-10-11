Read full article on original website
Related
marriage.com
What Are the Top 10 Needs in a Relationship?
If you are passionate about making your partner happy and satisfied with you and want your relationship to keep blossoming, there are some important things to focus on. First, you must strive to meet some needs in a relationship that will make your union work fine. Some might be hard...
psychologytoday.com
Sociosexuality and Relationships
Sociosexuality examines the willingness to engage in sex in the absence of affectional bonds or emotional involvement. Those who are unrestricted in their sociosexuality place greater importance on attractiveness and social visibility attributes. Knowing one's sociosexuality may be important, as relationship-related behaviors are tied to this construct. Sociosexuality. Sociosexuality examines...
Inc.com
How Can You Be Sure Someone Has Outstanding Leadership Skills? It Comes Down to 4 Words
The solution to the Great Resignation may be found in the title of a classic leadership book: Lead From The Heart. But let's face it, the idea of becoming a "heart-led" leader sounds inherently soft and weak. To the most cynical managers amongst us, it's interpreted as guidance to be...
lbmjournal.com
Introducing the LBM 40 Under 40
Every month, hundreds of LBM Journal readers share the business challenges they’re wrestling with in response to our Real Issues survey. One topic has been consistently dominant since these surveys began in 2011: attracting young talent to our industry. The graph below, from the 2020 LBM Journal Readership study,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Positive Expectations
Your expectations can determine your experience. What you pay attention to changes your perception. You can change both expectations and attention to increase happiness and well-being. “What you see reflects your thinking, and your thinking but reflects the choice of what you want to see.” –A Course In Miracles...
lbmjournal.com
Strategies in person, in print, online, and more
In less than a month from press time on this issue, many of us will be gathered in Denver for LBM Strategies Conference 2022. The world-class agenda for this year’s conference has made it our biggest yet, and we’re excited to welcome attendees and friends, old and new, to the industry’s premier education and networking event. It occurred to me as I looked through edits of these pages, that while not all of our readers can attend our conference each year, we can do our best to bring some of the same industry expertise and insight each month in our magazine. Nothing can take the place of an in-person meeting of more than 200 LBM dealers/distributors and valued sponsors and exhibitors, but I think this issue does a solid job of addressing some of the industry’s biggest topics.
lbmjournal.com
New & Noteworthy: TOOLBX
TOOLBX is an idea born on a Canadian jobsite. When TOOLBX CEO Erik Bornstein was heading up his construction and development companies, he was extremely hands-on with the complexities of budgetary and logical challenges that builders navigate. Bornstein was always on the lookout for tools and technology that could simplify and consolidate construction material spending and logistics. To address this opportunity, Bornstein mapped out the inception of TOOLBX as a construction materials platform.
Psych Centra
How to Develop More Willpower
If you feel like you lack willpower, you’re not alone. Here’s what you can do. If you find it difficult to make healthy lifestyle changes, you may feel as though a lack of willpower or a lack of self-control is to blame. This is a common feeling. In one survey conducted by the APA, people regularly cited a lack of willpower as the number one reason for not making lasting changes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Does It Mean To Be “Empowered”?
Have you ever noticed people who silence a room simply by stepping into it? These people have a commanding presence enough to arrest everybody without needing to say a word. Most people equate images of power with “big and loud” personalities. “Big and loud” helps, but it is far from the most crucial factor. At its core, what does it mean to be “empowered,” and where does it come from?
4 Ways to Stand Out In the Most Crowded Markets
Uncovering your uniqueness will propel your sales and customer interactions.
Comments / 0