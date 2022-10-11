ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Crews responded to an apartment fire on Cleveland's east side Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of East 71st...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Metroparks#Traffic Accident#Uscg#Android
cleveland19.com

Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood police use Taser on dog that attacked its owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pit bull mix was turned over to Cleveland Animal Control after attacking a man last week beside an I-90 exit ramp on the Cleveland side of the border with Lakewood. The man told officers the dog was his. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including...
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cleveland19.com

Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3. Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy