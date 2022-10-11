Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews battle fire at apartment complex in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Crews responded to an apartment fire on Cleveland's east side Wednesday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of East 71st...
cleveland19.com
Suspected wrong-way driver charged in crash that injured 4 on Cleveland highway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge in connection to an early-morning wrong-way crash on Sunday in Cleveland. Records from police and the Cleveland Municipal Court show that Juan Carlos Reyes Valladares faced a judge on Tuesday morning on a vehicular assault charge. Valladares is...
cleveland19.com
Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways. Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures. In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews pull truck from water at East 55th Street Marina
First responders are on the scene after a vehicle reportedly went into Lake Erie.
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
Summit County police searching for 'vicious dog' that ran away after being shot by officers
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Springfield Township Police Department is searching for an injured dog that ran away after officers shot it. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-Team: 33-year-old man dies in custody after ‘sudden medical emergency’
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.
cleveland19.com
Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
cleveland19.com
Lakewood police use Taser on dog that attacked its owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pit bull mix was turned over to Cleveland Animal Control after attacking a man last week beside an I-90 exit ramp on the Cleveland side of the border with Lakewood. The man told officers the dog was his. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter Team gets results for neighbors who wanted a resident to clean up their yard on Elmwood Avenue. Resident Daniel Scoglietti had been fighting with city officials for two years. “Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying...
Dramatic video shows suspected stolen vehicle crash on Cleveland's east side
News 5 Investigators uncover dramatic surveillance video of suspected car thieves who careened into a power pole.
Spike in stolen cars in some western suburbs
Stolen cars often used to commit other crimes, stolen cars are often unlocked with keys and valuables inside
cleveland19.com
Missing 14-year-old Cleveland girl last seen Oct. 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Kyra Williams, who was last seen on Oct. 3. Williams was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 105 pounds, with purple hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket...
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
Police chase man with stolen car, suspended license, warrants through 2 cities
Police video shows what happens when man slows car and gets out. Surprises even most veteran officers.
cleveland19.com
4 suspects steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed four theft suspects are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of clothes from Burlington, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the group consisted of one man and three women. The group walked into the store on Sept. 30,...
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
The Beachwood Police Department said that a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living on Harvard Road in Beachwood likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest in a locked memory unit Oct. 2. Beachwood police deputy chief John Resek told the CJN Oct. 11 that the evidence...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2