Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 6 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Bengals are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Bengals 30, Saints 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Saints are dealing with several injuries to key players. The Bengals will take advantage in New Orleans."

Bookies.com : Bet the over in Bengals vs. Saints game

Bill Speros writes: "This game marks Joe Burrow’s NFL homecoming to the Caesars Superdome. As if they need another reason to party in New Orleans after Taysom Hill generated 4 TDs in a win over Seattle. Expect plenty of points in the Crescent City. And lots of booze flowing thereafter."

NFL Week 6 odds :

ESPN : Bengals have a 62% chance to win the Week 6 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Saints a 37.6% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take the Bengals to cover in game vs. Saints

It writes: "Health will be a major factor for the Saints in this game as Michael Thomas is expected to return, with the status of Jameis Winston still uncertain. Andy Dalton has been serviceable in Winston’s absence, but the Bengals have the quarterback advantage here with Joe Burrow seemingly finding his rhythm once again with his receivers. Standout Saints rookie Chris Olave will be in the concussion protocol this week. As long as Cincinnati continues to see improvement from its revamped offensive line, the Bengals should be able to cover in this matchup."

How to watch: NFL Week 6 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Bengals 21.6, Saints 12.8

The site's formula is predicting that the Bengals will win and cover the spread in the NFL Week 6 game Sunday against the Saints.

Fan Duel : Go with the Bengals over Saints

Larry Rupp writes: "Cincinnati is finding its groove after a slow start to the season and has suffered almost no major injuries. That same cannot be said about the Saints, who have been ravaged by injuries in the early going. Joe Burrow should be able to outperform Jameis Winston/Andy Dalton in this one."

NFL power rankings: Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants sizzle

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?