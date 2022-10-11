Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Horror in Times Square after woman was ‘seen jumping’ to her death
A woman was yesterday ‘seen jumping’ to her death from Hyatt Centric’s 54th floor roof top bar in Times Square. According to police, she plunged 27 floors from the rooftop of Bar 54 and landed on the 27th floor balcony below. The horrifying incident happened just before...
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC
Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City
While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
Vox
New York seems to have a weed store on every corner. None of them are legal.
New York City’s crisp autumn air has a distinct scent to it, and this year that scent is weed. Many of the city streets have a fresh look to them, too — marijuana and cannabis products are for sale, out in the open, everywhere. New York legalized recreational marijuana in the spring of 2021, but the state is still in the process of doling out licenses to legally sell it, which makes the situation ... confusing.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
jcitytimes.com
From Bayonne Boxes to Doughnuts, People are Talking About Jersey City
If attention is good, then Jersey City has done well in recent weeks. First there was Jersey City’s surprise 10th place finish in Money Magazine’s “2022—2023 50 Best Places to Live” report. Then came a New York Times piece profiling a young couple’s search for an “affordable” home. Simultaneously, studies hit the inbox looking at Chilltown’s cost of living, safety and “greenness.” One analysis found Jersey City first in the key metric of “Doughnut Shops per Square Mile.”
police1.com
Suspect surrenders in NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers
NEW YORK — A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Manhattan subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday. Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged...
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is Terrifying
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New York's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
Nuclear Attack: New York 1 Of The Worst Places To Live In America
Fears of a nuclear attack are unfortunately growing and it turns out New York State is not a good place to live. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted nuclear weapons might be used to defend Russia. Following those comments, the United States warned Russia of "disastrous consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Woman arrested in $40M counterfeit operation in Long Island boutique
Detectives said they found 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items labeled from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton.
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Where To Go When You Don’t Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do
Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect with a pair of scissors Monday morning at the 110th Street subway platform in Harlem. The attack happened at around 2:30 am when police said an unknown suspect threw a pair of scissors at the woman as she waited on the platform, striking her in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of a cut to the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The post Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NYC Alternate Side Parking: 2022 Dates You Need to Know
It feels like virtually every day is a holiday around this time of year -- and people have alternate-side parking questions. Tired of asking them daily? We've got you covered. Here are all the NYC alt side holidays through the rest of 2022. Dates in bold are major legal holidays, which means New York City public schools are closed, too. See more holidays.
