The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO