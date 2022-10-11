Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Crunch Cravings at Café SohoJ.M. LesinskiPhiladelphia, PA
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround
Skylar Mays is with the Sixers on Wednesday.
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies
Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Eagles star STILL doesn’t think team is a Super Bowl contender
There’s no denying that the Eagles are doing well so far this season. After beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Philadelphia is 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when the Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The strong start has...
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
NFL・
Sporting News
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6
The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Phillies fans, media blaming Rhys Hoskins for Game 2 loss
Compounding the defensive play for Hoskins is his offensive struggles. Hoskins was 0-4 in Game 2 and is just 1-18 in four playoff games thus far with six strikeouts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillies fans excited for playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park
After a big win this weekend, Phillies fans have been sporting their new gear around town.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
FOX Sports
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Ranger Suarez and Max Fried will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0