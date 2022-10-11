ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies

Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
Yardbarker

Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game

Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

