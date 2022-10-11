Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Wednesday’s meeting canceled as embattled members refuse to resign
LOS ANGELES - Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters in the chamber.
foxla.com
Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council following backlash over leaked audio tapes
LOS ANGELES - Following backlash over racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council, she announced Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying in part, "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home. To my constituents - Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don’t give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends, and the reason for this service."
WOWK
Nury Martinez resigns from Los Angeles City Council after audio of racist remarks leaks
(KTLA) – Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez has resigned from her position following the leak of a recorded conversation in which she can be heard making offensive and derogatory comments about a colleague, his child and members of the indigenous community. The embattled councilmember resigned from her position...
foxla.com
'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
Ex-Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Racist Remarks
The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the seat, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for her resignation and those of two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpeedvision Returns: Auto Cable Channel Revived as Free Streaming Network, Backed by Former Discovery Execs and...
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
foxla.com
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands
LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
foxla.com
Protesters disrupt LA City Council meeting amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of rowdy protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles to make their voices heard after a scandal involving racist comments made by former LA City Council president Nury Martinez. In true LA fashion, a Mariachi band was among the crowd playing music as their...
citywatchla.com
Kevin De Leon - Time to Go
He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
foxla.com
California DOJ investigating LA's redistricting process amid scandal: AG Bonta
Biden calls on Nury Martinez, 2 other LA City councilmembers to resign after racist audio leak. President Joe Biden's press secretary on Tuesday said he believes that Nury Martinez and other councilmembers should resign from the Los Angeles City Council over racist remarks heard in leaked audio recordings. LOS ANGELES...
foxla.com
Nury Martinez resigns as LA City Council president following backlash over racist comments
LOS ANGELES - Nury Martinez on Monday announced her resignation as Los Angeles City Council president amid backlash over racist comments made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. She has resigned from her position as council president but maintains her...
foxla.com
Minority groups react to LA City Council controversy
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has stepped down after leaked audio showed her using racially charged language to describe councilman Mike Bonin's Black son. Experts chime in on the leaked audio and the fallout.
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks
LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership
There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
LA Mayor Candidate Rick Caruso Says He's 'Italian' When Called White Man In Debate
"That's Latin, thank you," Caruso said in what appeared to be an attempt to align his heritage with the Los Angeles Latino community.
