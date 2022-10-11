ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council following backlash over leaked audio tapes

LOS ANGELES - Following backlash over racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council, she announced Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying in part, "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home. To my constituents - Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don’t give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends, and the reason for this service."
foxla.com

'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal

LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ex-Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Racist Remarks

The Los Angeles City Council member whose racist slurs in a leaked recording created an uproar resigned Wednesday hours after the state attorney general announced an investigation into possible criminal charges involving a meeting where she made the remarks. Former Council President Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the seat, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for her resignation and those of two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.
foxla.com

After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands

LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
foxla.com

Protesters disrupt LA City Council meeting amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of rowdy protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles to make their voices heard after a scandal involving racist comments made by former LA City Council president Nury Martinez. In true LA fashion, a Mariachi band was among the crowd playing music as their...
Nury Martinez
Louis Vuitton
Gil Cedillo
Eric Garcetti
Mike Bonin
Alex Padilla
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks

LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
WEHOville.com

SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: No place for racism in L.A. leadership

There is no room in public discourse or private conversation for the type of hatred, racism, classism, and homophobia displayed by the four Latino political figures- Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo and Ron Herrera. I pray that those involved can look deep inside and find the courage to deal with their bigotry. Although I have not always seen eye to eye with Councilmember Mike Bonin, there is no reason to bring children into political backroom dealings.
2urbangirls.com

South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
ladowntownnews.com

Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
foxla.com

LA City Council Member Nury Martinez resigns amid racism scandal

"I ask for forgiveness from my colleagues and from the residents of this city that I love so much. In the end, it is not my apologies that matter most; it will be the actions I take from this day forward. I hope that you will give me the opportunity to make amends," she said in a statement Monday.
