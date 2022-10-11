Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Pumpkins, apples, Booya … and ghosts
Booya cook-off On Saturday, Oct. 15, North Hudson Pepper Fest is hosting its Booya cook-off fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. behind Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. Join for a fall afternoon of food, fun and friends. Cast your vote in the Booya competition, listen to music, play a few games, enter the raffles and more. Proceeds benefit the future Pepper Fest Park Community Center. Visit pepperfest.org/booya for more information.
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: New house for sale in Hudson has an eco-friendly focus
This eco-conscious home has a focus on efficiency and environmentally friendly materials. Just minutes from downtown Hudson, this open concept floor plan combines Scandinavian influences with a nod to the mid-century modern style. You'll immediately be captured be the dramatic and stylish front sitting area that opens into a welcoming living space.
Hudson Star-Observer
New Carpenter Center nestled on 300 acres in Hudson
Just 10 minutes from downtown Hudson, off of County Road F sits the Carpenter Nature Center’s Wisconsin campus. It’s serene. It’s quiet. It’s a place that inspires mindfulness, calms the soul and nourishes the learner. In July, Carpenter Nature Center opened a visitor center at 279...
Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats
These aren't the pumpkin-pail chocolates of yesteryear The post Top 5 Twin Cities Spots to Buy Adult Halloween Treats appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson shared ride service taking shape
What was thought to be a cost efficient, quick implementation has turned into a bit of a longer process for the city of Hudson. About a year ago, staff began working in conjunction with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission on a shared ride transit service. The idea sprouted...
Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
Gallery: 'Tranquil oasis' on Sunfish Lake lists for $3.25M
2158 Charlton Rd, Sunfish Lake, Minn. is on the market for $3.25 million. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Benson. A luxurious contemporary home offering panoramic views of Sunfish Lake is on the market for $3.25 million. Paul Dorn and Adam Dorn with ReMax Results have the listing at 2158 Charlton Rd.
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
Hudson Star-Observer
Soccer: Hudson wraps up BRC title; River Falls blanks ECN for third
Hudson needed a win or a tie in its match at Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night to win the Big Rivers Conference outright, and while the Raiders didn’t get the win, the 0-0 draw was enough to make them conference champions for the second straight season and fourth time in the last seven years.
River Falls Journal
Cheese curds will return to Dairy Pilot Plant
Rest assured cheese curds will be on the production line when the University of Wisconsin-River Falls re-opens its Dairy Pilot Plant in 2023. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a lead partner in the project and renowned for its popular cheese curds product, has demonstrated its ongoing financial commitment this week with an additional $30,000 investment in the UWRF Dairy Pilot Plant’s renovation. The company has donated a total of $150,000 to the project, earning a naming opportunity in the Dairy Pilot Plant.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Hudson Star-Observer
Agnes “Sis” Kocian
Agnes “Sis” Marie Kocian, age 89, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away October 7, 2022. Preceded in death by daughter, Maria Morrisette. Survived by sons, Greg (Judy) Morrisette, Mark (Kim) Morrisette; daughter, Ann Morrisette; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM...
mprnews.org
Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.
Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset native Jenny Hansen to be honored at Kentucky
Somerset native Jenny “Jen” Hansen is one of the most accomplished collegiate gymnasts in NCAA history. This weekend, she will be honored at the University of Kentucky as one of the top 50 female athletes in school history, in a celebration of the 50 years since the start of Title IX.
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset’s Pesha tied for third after Day 1 at state golf
Somerset junior Ava Pesha shot a 77 in Monday’s first round of the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament to sit in a tie for third place, five strokes behind leader Belle Kongshaug of Colfax/Elk Mound. Prescott’s Ava Salay is in second place, three strokes behind with a...
Boy struck by driver in Elk River remains in coma
A 15-year-old boy struck by a driver in Elk River last week remains in a medically-induced coma, according to a fundraiser for the boy's family. The boy, identified on GoFundMe 15-year-old Brady Johnson, was airlifted from the scene of the crash at Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle on Oct. 4.
Toddler "run over by vehicle" outside Ramsey elementary school
RAMSEY, Minn. -- A toddler was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning after being "run over by a vehicle" outside an elementary school in the north metro.Ramsey police say the 2-year-old victim was struck at about 9:15 a.m. near Brookside Elementary School. The child's condition has not been released.Principal Dr. Anissa Cravens said the victim was the sibling of a student. "Social workers are available at our school today to provide additional support at our school for students who may need time to process emotions," Cravens said in a statement. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
Girl missing in Bloomington is found safe
Police say the girl has been found safe. Police in Bloomington are seeking the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. The girl, named Lily, was last seen at Walmart in Bloomington on Sunday morning. Police claim she is a runaway with special needs. She is described as about...
