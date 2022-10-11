Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested in connection to 2016 murder case
Spartanburg County officials said hundreds of people received incorrect absentee ballots after an error from the vendor in the printing process. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. New food hall coming to BridgeWay Station. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson...
abccolumbia.com
Murder suspect accused of killing five people arrested
Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) — In Spartanburg County Tuesday officials announced an arrest in the shooting deaths of five people. the victims’ were found at a home in Inman.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
FOX Carolina
Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt. Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
WALA-TV FOX10
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
WELLFORD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina arrested four adults on child abuse charges after a doctor said a young girl’s injuries met the criteria for a medical diagnosis of child torture. The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Department of Social Services (DSS) responded to...
Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at Macon Co. home
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
my40.tv
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
Upstate woman charged in connection to 2016 murder
An Upstate woman has been charged in conjunction with a 6 year old murder case. On Wednesday, the Simpsonville Police Dept. announced the arrest of 23 year old, Hannah Elizabeth Thompson in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine Blauvelt.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Child dead days after ATV crash in Anderson County
An Upstate child is dead after a weekend ATV crash. Anderson School District says, 12 year old Hagen Phillips, a 6th grader at Starr-Iva Middle School was severely injured in the crash on Sunday, near Iva.
FOX Carolina
Supreme Court reverses conviction in Upstate baby’s death
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s highest court reversed the conviction and sentence for a Pickens County woman who was found guilty in 2017 of killing her grandson. Angela Brewer was convicted by a jury of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison for...
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
WLOS.com
Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — n investigation is underway after Macon County authorities say two people were found dead by deputies at a home off Mack Branch Road. Authorities say just before 10 pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mack Branch Road home.
WYFF4.com
'Now we can celebrate Cati': Family of Upstate women reacts following bond hearing
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Two months after an upstate man was denied bond for killing his estranged wife in 2016, his girlfriend at the time was also denied bond after lying to authorities. The family of Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt said Wednesday was another step toward justice, and even though there...
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases some victims' names in quintuple homicide
INMAN, S.C. — An Upstate coroner released three names of the five people killed at a home Sunday night. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released the names of Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, both of Bobo Drive, in Inman. Both were found dead inside the...
Surveillance video shows teens accused of murdering star football player arrive at Gwinnett jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows two teens arriving at the Gwinnett County Jail who are accused of shooting a star Georgia high school football player to death. Elijah Dewitt, 18, was gunned down as he walked out of the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. DeWitt was a star player for Jefferson High School in Jackson County.
WYFF4.com
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
