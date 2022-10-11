ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain Goes Orange in Roland Mouret Dress for ‘The Good Nurse’ at BFI London Film Festival

By Layla Ilchi
 2 days ago
16 Photos

Jessica Chastain looked to her elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her upcoming thriller film, “The Good Nurse,” on Monday night during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Roland Mouret’s resort 2023 collection. Chastain’s look was a bright orange, long-sleeve dress with a ruched detailing, paired with jewelry from Gucci and styled by her long-time stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.

Chastain posed on the red carpet alongside costar Eddie Redmayne, who made his own impression on the red carpet wearing a black wool twill suit with metal embroidery and black trousers from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2023 collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ci13_0iUaYCEN00

The actress regularly makes an impression on the red carpet for her elegant looks. This year, she wore several standout looks from Gucci, such as a custom light pink, duchese satin draped gown at the 2022 Tony Awards and a custom bronze-to-lilac gradient sequined dress at the 2022 Oscars, where she won the award for best actress.

She continued to work with Gucci this year as the face of the design house’s third high jewelry collection, called Hortus Deliciarum, this June. She was also tapped on Tuesday to front Gucci’s new watch campaign, modeling the design house’s Gucci 25H model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CulSq_0iUaYCEN00
Jessica Chastain attends “The Good Nurse” premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10. Getty Images for BFI

