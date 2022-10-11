ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Discount Office Solutions planning to move into former CT Bike & Skate location

BRISTOL – An office furniture business, Discount Office Solutions, is planning to move into the former CT Bike & Skate location on 80 South St., relocating from Waterbury. Al LaPorta, owner of Discount Office Solutions, spoke in September at an Economic and Community Development meeting to announce his intentions to relocate his family business to Bristol. According to the city records, LaPorta said at that meeting that he “anticipates growth including job creation.”
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places

It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite

2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
MILFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Defending the CAVE people of Stamford

Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
STAMFORD, CT
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to flames at South Windsor condo complex

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Amato Drive Wednesday morning. Fire officials responded to the blaze, which broke out just after 1 a.m. at the Westage Condo Complex off of Pleasant Valley Road. Officials said the fire was visible from the two second floor units, […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

