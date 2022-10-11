Pittsburg hits its target with enforcement campaign aimed at getting guns off streets

Read full article on original website
Police: 3 men arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, the Union City Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Officers were dispatched to the area of 2500 Medallion Drive for a report of a fight on Monday around 7:45 a.m. Police said the suspects forced […]
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
Drug dealer had enough fentanyl to kill SF’s entire population, according to DA
On Sunday in San Francisco, one man walked down the street carrying enough drugs in his pockets and backpack to kill the city's entire population, according to prosecutors and police.
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center
SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
elpaisanoonline.com
Potential Serial Killer in California
Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
Don’t roll down your window: police release tips for how to stay safe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of homicides, a mass school shooting, and deadly car jackings have left some Oakland residents wondering what they can do to stay safe in their city. “People have consternation, fear, anxiety. It’s not just in one or two neighborhoods but most, if not all, of the neighborhoods in our […]
SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
DEA at the scene of potential Campbell meth lab
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – The Campbell Police Department is on the scene of what it called a “potential drug lab in an apartment” in a Facebook post late Tuesday. The saga began at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday, when officers stopped a car for a code violation near Railway and Kennedy Avenue, the post stated. “During the […]
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested Allegedly Attempted to Kidnap Children
BERKELEY — A woman with prior arrests for vandalism is now in trouble for allegedly trying to kidnap children. Dominque S. Walker, 36, of Berkeley, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing October 26. Walker allegedly tried to kidnap at least six children. The victims included both girls...
crimevoice.com
Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death
OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
Bayview homicide suspect arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of […]
What is ‘swatting,’ and why is it dangerous?
Six schools across the Bay Area faced 'swatting' incidents on Wednesday morning, but what exactly is swatting and why is it happening so frequently?
latitude38.com
Bay Area Boat Dealer Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion
On Thursday, October 6, the California attorney general announced a guilty plea by Debbie Reynolds of Passage Nautical for tax evasion. Over three years, Reynolds withheld $1.3 million in sales tax revenue from her businesses in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pled guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Chief Hopes Monetary Incentives Will Help Recruit More Officers
The ongoing FBI and District Attorney investigation is creating growing uncertainty for two Contra Costa County police departments. The Antioch Police Department's chief held a press conference Tuesday and said that uncertainty could also threaten public safety, which has him pushing to recruit more officers immediately. Interim Police Chief Steve...
Highland Hospital sees gunshot patients nearly double amid Oakland violence surge
The number of gunshot victims treated at Highland Hospital in Oakland is on the rise, as is the violence in the city, hospital officials said. The number of victims rose to 1,025 for all of 2020 and 2021 from 561 in the previous two years, according to data provided by Alameda Health System, which operates the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. The woman attacks the driver with a hammer, but it didn't end there. After she was tackled to the ground by the driver who defended himself, she pulled a gun and the trigger, but the weapon malfunctioned.
