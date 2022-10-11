Elle King is gearing up to release her newest album, and she shared the best story that inspired its title. Come Get Your Wife is slated to make its debut on January 27, 2023. King announced on Tuesday (October 11) that the project is “all about being who TF you are no matter if that makes others feel uncomfortable…” King explained that the album got its name because she was winning a game of pool when, “this person shouts — not at me, but over me — to my partner, ‘come get your wife!’”

