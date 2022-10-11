ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle King Plans First Full Country Project, ‘Come Get Your Wife’

After some recent high-profile collaborations with Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, Elle King is stepping more fully into the country format with the release of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife. Due out on Jan. 27, 2023, the project's title is inspired by something a stranger once...
Elle King Reveals The Story Behind Her Album Title: 'Come Get Your Wife!'

Elle King is gearing up to release her newest album, and she shared the best story that inspired its title. Come Get Your Wife is slated to make its debut on January 27, 2023. King announced on Tuesday (October 11) that the project is “all about being who TF you are no matter if that makes others feel uncomfortable…” King explained that the album got its name because she was winning a game of pool when, “this person shouts — not at me, but over me — to my partner, ‘come get your wife!’”
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert

Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year

Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Anita Kerr, 'Little Miss Nobody' behind Nashville Sound, dies at 94

Anita Kerr, whose gentle voice and ear-catching background arrangements transformed the sound of country music, replacing fiddles and steel guitars with string ensembles and lush choruses, died Oct. 10 at a nursing home in Geneva. She was 94. Her daughter Kelley Kerr confirmed the death but did not provide a...
The Meaning Behind the Song “Living” By Dierks Bentley

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
