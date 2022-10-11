Read full article on original website
Elle King Plans First Full Country Project, ‘Come Get Your Wife’
After some recent high-profile collaborations with Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, Elle King is stepping more fully into the country format with the release of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife. Due out on Jan. 27, 2023, the project's title is inspired by something a stranger once...
Elle King Reveals The Story Behind Her Album Title: 'Come Get Your Wife!'
Elle King is gearing up to release her newest album, and she shared the best story that inspired its title. Come Get Your Wife is slated to make its debut on January 27, 2023. King announced on Tuesday (October 11) that the project is “all about being who TF you are no matter if that makes others feel uncomfortable…” King explained that the album got its name because she was winning a game of pool when, “this person shouts — not at me, but over me — to my partner, ‘come get your wife!’”
Miranda Lambert Drops New Music Video For Current Single, “Strange”
I’m always happy to get a new music video from Miranda Lambert. She just dropped one for “Strange,” which features tons of cool shots from her headlining set at the Windy City Smokeout this summer, plus various dates of The Bandwagon Tour. Miranda says she wanted to...
Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Photo of ‘Wonderful Gift’ He Received From Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
The music world was shaken today as news of Loretta Lynn’s death hit social media. The country music icon passed away at the age of 90 years old at her Tennesse home Tuesday morning. Now, fans of the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer are sharing their sadness in this loss, remembering some of the star’s most memorable moments.
EW.com
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Shania Twain Now Brushes Off Once Being Called ‘America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer’
Shania Twain has been a country music superstar for decades. But before she was a widely respected country singer, she was an unknown artist in Nashville. As she was coming up, she was branded as 'America's Best Paid Lap Dancer in Nashville.'
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Lainey Wilson to Be Honored as CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year
Rising star Lainey Wilson will receive a special honor as part of the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: She has been named this year's Breakout Artist of the Year. Following in the footsteps of past honorees in the category such as Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Ashley McBryde, Wilson is being recognized for her massive success as a new artist within the country format, including back-to-back No. 1 hits, powerhouse duet releases and even a role in the new season of breakaway TV hit Yellowstone.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
Yesterday, the country music world lost a true legend. Loretta Lynn blazed a trail for… The post Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
How Wynonna Brought Mother Naomi Judd to the Stage During First Tour Stop
Wynonna Judd kept her promise to continue the Judds Final Tour after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. The late family matriarch was more than just a spiritual presence during an opening night show in Grand Rapids, Mich. A performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" was — as...
CMT
CMT Artists Of The Year: Carly Pearce Releases Reflective Music Video For "What He Didn't Do"
"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade" is a cliché motto that Carly Pearce understands all too well. Following a string of misfortune – the CMT Artists of The Year honoree released "29: Written In Stone," a transparent album that brought her country music career to new heights.
Houston Chronicle
Anita Kerr, 'Little Miss Nobody' behind Nashville Sound, dies at 94
Anita Kerr, whose gentle voice and ear-catching background arrangements transformed the sound of country music, replacing fiddles and steel guitars with string ensembles and lush choruses, died Oct. 10 at a nursing home in Geneva. She was 94. Her daughter Kelley Kerr confirmed the death but did not provide a...
The Meaning Behind the Song “Living” By Dierks Bentley
Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Luke Bryan Remembers ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence
Luke Bryan looked back on Season 19 of American Idol and what Willie Spence was capable of as he paid tribute to the late singer on Wednesday (Oct. 12). "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing," Bryan shares. Spence died at age 23 on Tuesday after the...
