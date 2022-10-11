ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
FOX Sports

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team

On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Fraschilla
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Vincent Collet
Person
Kevin Durant
Sporting News

Who has the most points in a game in NBA history? Full list of player leaderboard

There's a good chance we'll never see someone break Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record. On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain led the Warriors to victory over the Knicks by scoring 100 points, the most ever in an NBA game. He made 36 field goals and 28 free throws, both of which are also single-game records.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, 5 other best players who can deny Nikola Jokic of NBA MVP 3-peat

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history amid a highly successful run in which he has won back-to-back NBA MVPs. While Jokic is now going for an NBA MVP three-peat, there are a number of other superstars ready to stake their claim as the 2022-23 MVP, including fellow international star Luka Doncic.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Android Tv#Nba Players#Tv Apps#French#The Wall Street Journal#Boulogne#American#G League Ignite#Espn#Wsj
Sporting News

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets

Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy