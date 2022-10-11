Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal reiterates desire to buy NBA team, wants to ‘go back home’
Four-time NBA champion and 2000 NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has sent out a cryptic message reiterating his wish to invest in an NBA team, after rebuffing reports earlier this month that he wanted to buy the Phoenix Suns. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” the eight-time All-NBA...
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
20 Worst NBA players of all-time
The worst NBA players in history are not talked about too often. Instead, we tend to focus on the GOATS.
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
Duke product gets dropped by another NBA team
On Tuesday, the NBA player transactions log — currently overflowing with reports of waived talents around the league — revealed that the Phoenix Suns cut former Duke basketball one-and-done Frank Jackson. He played in the Suns' first two preseason games but saw only 10 combined minutes and scored ...
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adding a lot of prospects to their roster before immediately waiving them so they can join the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Over the weekend, the Sixers started the trend with former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. After signing...
Who has the most points in a game in NBA history? Full list of player leaderboard
There's a good chance we'll never see someone break Wilt Chamberlain's single-game scoring record. On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain led the Warriors to victory over the Knicks by scoring 100 points, the most ever in an NBA game. He made 36 field goals and 28 free throws, both of which are also single-game records.
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Luka Doncic, 5 other best players who can deny Nikola Jokic of NBA MVP 3-peat
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history amid a highly successful run in which he has won back-to-back NBA MVPs. While Jokic is now going for an NBA MVP three-peat, there are a number of other superstars ready to stake their claim as the 2022-23 MVP, including fellow international star Luka Doncic.
North Carolina Tar Heels Wear Luka Doncic's Jordan Shoes
The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will wear Luka Doncic's signature Jordan Brand basketball shoes this season.
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash reveal preseason plan for boosting Ben Simmons back to All-Star status with Nets
Close your eyes and imagine the possibilities. On one end, Ben Simmons hounds an All-Star point guard before switching onto and locking down an All-Star swingman. As the shot clock winds down, he sniffs out a last-ditch action and rotates over to swat a shot off the backboard. Immediately, he grabs the ball and goes, flanked by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Doncic, Dinwiddie try to build on Mavs' deep playoff run
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks go into the new season trying to build on the club's deepest playoff run in a decade
2022 NBA Draft Review: Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings are stuck in a perpetual rebuild after finishing with a record of 30-52 last season. The Kings have not qualified for the NBA Playoffs since the 2005-2006 season. We are talking about 17 years of ineptitude.
