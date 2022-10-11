ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
recordpatriot.com

MOISD Education Center students attend 3rd annual Pumpkin Patch event

BIG RAPIDS — Students at the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District Education Center celebrated the fall season by attending their third annual Pumpkin Patch on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Students and staff at the Adult Transition Center planned and organized a number of fun pumpkin-themed activities for students including pumpkin bean...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Midland's Junia Doan among 2022 Class of Distinguished Women

Northwood University is pleased to announce the 2022 Class of Distinguished Women. “Northwood University has a rich history of honoring the enormous contributions of women,” said Northwood First Lady Mary Ellen MacPhee. “This year’s group of honorees is very accomplished.”. The class includes:. Carolyn Clifford-Goss of West...
MIDLAND, MI

