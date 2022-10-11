Read full article on original website
Road & Track
The Polestar 3 Is a 517-HP Electric SUV That Will Be Made in the U.S.
Polestar is gearing up to launch the 3, an all-new electric SUV that features up to five radars, five external cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors, and a standard dual-chamber air suspension. Pricing starts at $83,900. Its third model is crucial for Polestar, the Geely empire’s EV brand with close ties to...
Top Speed
You Can Buy This McLaren P1 for the Price of a Hyundai, but There's a Catch
McLaren's current Ultimate Series include the Senna, the Elva and the Speedtail, but back in 2013 the only "real" supercar the British company had in its lineup was the P1. Launched at the 2012 Paris Motor Show and produced until December 2015, with only 375 units built, the P1 was considered by the automotive press to be the successor to the McLaren F1. At launch, the P1 supercar was priced at $1.3 million and current units listed for sale easily go for more than $2 million. While only 375 people can enjoy the real thing, the rest of us can go for this 1:8 scale model offered by Amalgam Collection. That is, of course, if you happen to have $18,000 sitting around.
Top Speed
Why You Should get a C5 Corvette Z06 Instead of Toyota GR Supra or Nissan Z
The Nissan Z and Toyota GR Supra are two vehicles that were highly anticipated. Both of them boast iconic nameplates and represent great bang for the buck. More importantly, like the Nissan Z, the Toyota Supra can also be had with a six-speed manual as this was the only thing the sports coupe was missing. While choosing one over the other is a difficult thing to do, there is a third alternative that boasts an iconic nameplate and rich history. The Chevrolet Corvette C5 Z06 may not be brand new, but it is an appreciating, modern classic that has all the credentials of a proper sports car, and here’s why it may be a better way to spend your money on one.
Top Speed
Why the Base Model Volkswagen ID.4 is the EV to Get
Believe it or not, the all-new 2023 VW ID.4 is made in the U.S.; in Tennessee, to be precise. With this model, and especially in base spec – VW is trying to bring the price down in hopes of making EVs more accessible to the mass market. Electric cars have been out for a good decade now and prices are still high. The only notable movements to affordable EVs came from Ford and even those vehicles seem to be getting more expensive than when they were first released. That's where the ID.4's entry-level model comes into play. Here's what a budget-oriented, German-engineered, and U.S.-built EV can provide to the automotive world.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Apollo Illustrates What Tomorrow's Electric Supercars Should Look Like
As car giants are busy transitioning from ICE to fully electric mobility, so too are niche companies like Apollo. Known for its bizarre-looking, rare hypercar, Apollo Future Mobility Group debuted a rolling prototype of an all-electric sports car demonstrating the brand’s future capabilities in the performance EV segment. Though we don't know much about the G2J concept, the German automaker is aiming for electric mobility sooner than anticipated. As a result, the G2J concept has a highly realistic appearance.
Top Speed
By 2023, You Will Be Able To Play Games Inside Your BMW
Owning a BMW will be more fun starting in 2023 because the German automaker is expected to release a software update that will allow in-car gaming through the car's infotainment system in select models. This has been made possible through a partnership that BMW formed with AirConsole, which will bring various video games into the car's infotainment system.
Top Speed
Everything You Need to Know About the All-New 2023 BMW M2
The BMW M2 has been putting a smile on the faces of petrol heads for a few years now, but the original vehicle was starting to show its age. Since BMW is slowly updating its line-up, it only made sense to come up with an all-new model for the M2. As is the case with most new products from the German manufacturer, the design of the new M2 is a bit controversial. However, there are plenty of upgrades to discuss, so let’s see what has been updated on the all-new model. Here's all you need to know about the G87 BMW M2 in a nutshell.
Top Speed
AC Schnitzer Just Put The BMW M440i Gran Coupe Into Another League
BMW unveiled the second generation 4 Series, in all three forms, in mid-2020. The model shares many features with the 3 Series, but unlike the previous generation, its design is a significant departure from the 3 Series. This was a move BMW made because it wants its clients to be able to distinguish between the two models. So, if you still have a problem identifying the 4 Series, just look for the large kidney grille. But, while its design is a big departure from the past, the engine line-up is not, and the current 4 Series Gran Coupe still didn't manage to pass the 400-horsepower barrier. It's a good thing we have tuners like AC Schnitzer that are always looking for ways to make BMW models faster and more powerful.
Top Speed
The 2023 BMW M 1000 R Is The World’s Most Powerful Streetfighter
Expanding its M-badged range, BMW has taken the wraps off the new-for-2023 M 1000 R. Like its faired sibling, the M 1000 R is essentially a souped-up S 1000 R with loads of top-shelf components. However, the highlight here is the naked’s updated engine, which makes it the most powerful naked motorcycle on sale today.
2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan
Despite its fuel efficiency and affordable starting price, the 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid has four qualities that annoyed Consumer Reports test drivers. The post 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: 4 Things Consumer Reports Hates About the Midsize Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Could be the Cadillac Optiq, and it Could Be a Performance Beast
General Motors is keeping up the pace of its electric transformation, showing realistic glimpses of the near future alongside production models. Last year, Cadillac unveiled the production version of the Lyriq. This year Chevrolet followed up with both the Blazer EV and Equinox EV. Now it's back to Cadillac, but this time not with a production model, but with a teaser image of a small Lyriq.
Top Speed
Consider Land Rover’s ‘Destination Defender’ an Upmarket JeepFest
For those who prefer Bordeaux over Busch Light and Mozart to Molly Hatchet, Land Rover will debut “Destination Defender,” a gathering of Defender owners and enthusiasts for a “modern outdoor lifestyle weekend,” Nov. 12-13 in Saugerties, New York. Consider it JeepFest or Jeep Beach with (perhaps) less debauchery and a clientele that is less likely to be hosing off beer-laced vomit from their campgrounds come morning.
Top Speed
GM's Latest Move Proves the Entire Automotive Landscape is Changing
Just a few days ago, Ford said that people aren't buying electric vehicles (EVs) for environmental reasons. Instead, customers are after the novelty factor of EVs such as their instant torque or quick acceleration. Fortunately for Ford, these are traits that their EVs posses, and it's this desirability that's driving customers to their showrooms. For General Motors, while their EVs such as the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV have been a huge success, they are seeking to tap a new generation of endorsers to promote their flashy zero-emissions vehicles.
Top Speed
BMW's M's Celebration in Spartanburg Will Include Some Rare Classic M Cars
When BMW Motorsport GmbH - now BMW M GmbH - was founded 50 years ago, many of us were not yet born. And yet, over the past five decades, BMW's M Division has become one of the most important terms for sporty Models and motorsport. To celebrate its 50th birthday, BMW has been celebrating its motorsport division all year. So far, there has been, in particular, a specially designed BMW M logo and the brand's second own model after the legendary M1 from 1978, the power XM SUV.
Top Speed
This Impreza WRX STI Was Converted To A Modern Day Subaru Brat, And It's For Sale
When a car receives a completely customized job extensive enough to change the overall body style, and arguably the purpose of the vehicle, it does not exactly look like it just rolled off the factory floor. If anything, they look thrown together and unprofessionally built, as if they were literally made in somebody's backyard shed. However, this Subaru WRX STI that is for sale on Cars and Bids stands in firm objection to that common occurrence.
Top Speed
Why The Base Porsche 992 Carrera May Be All The 911 You'll Ever Need
The Porsche 911 is in its eighth generation and the 992.1 is shaping up to be the last non-hybrid model of the rear-engine sports car. The 992 generations can be had in 13 different flavors and while the Turbo S and GT3 models are, for obvious reasons, desired, we reckon the base 911 Carrera model is good enough for most. Since its inception in 1964, the rear-engine German sports car has been punching way above its weight in terms of performance, despite oftentimes being outgunned on paper, and to this day, even the base 911 models are upholding the tradition of achieving a lot with little.
Top Speed
Honda Prologue Electric SUV: A Mashup of American and Japanese DNA
Honda has finally taken the wraps off its first electric SUV for the North American market. Say hello to the 2024 Honda Prologue, which is part of the Japanese automaker's "Year of the Honda SUV", which already includes the CR-V, HR-V, and then the upcoming Pilot. While it looks very much like a Honda electric vehicle (EV), its architecture was co-developed with General Motors.
Top Speed
University of Stuttgart Has Built The Fastest EV In The World
Reaching 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds is an easy job these days. There are probably dozens of cars out there that do it without breaking a sweat. Cars like the Huracan Evo or the 812 Superfast go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, the Regera does it in 2.8 seconds, the 911 Turbo S with the Sport Chrono package in 2.7 seconds, the Chiron and Divo in 2.4 and the Pininfarina Battista in just 1.9 seconds. The record however belongs to Rimac Nevera who did the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 1.85 seconds. Oh, lets correct that... the record does not belong to the Nevera anymore, as the E0711-11 EVO did the same sprint in 1.461 seconds. Wait, who? Don't worry, you are not the only one to never hear about the car before.
