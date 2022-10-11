ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 3

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Jose Zepeda
Person
Vasyl Lomachenko
Person
Javier Fortuna
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor looks insanely lean as he spars at UFC gym

UFC star Conor McGregor looks to be in great shape as he posts training footage of him sparring at a UFC gym. Ever since breaking his leg last summer against Dustin Poirier, fans have been watching and waiting to see when Conor McGregor would finally make his mixed martial arts comeback. The Irishman has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and in recent weeks, he’s been teasing the masses by posting frequent training footage as he gears up, potentially, for another appearance inside the Octagon.
UFC
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
BROOKLYN, NY
MMA Fighting

Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments

Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jose Ramirez#Boxing#Josh Taylor#Combat#Tank
theScore

Jake Paul: Mayweather unlikely to 'risk' undefeated record in bout vs. me

Jake Paul would love to end Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s perfect 50-0 record but doesn't think he'll get the opportunity. "I think he would (fight me) if it was an exhibition, for sure," Paul told MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. "The thing is: I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don't think he'll risk.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him

Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'

Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
COMBAT SPORTS
ng-sportingnews.com

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title rematch

Will it be repeat or revenge when Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. on October 15 (Oct. 16 in Australia)? Inside Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles against the former champion Kambosos. A two-time Australian National Championships silver medalist, Kambosos made his pro debut...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

RIZIN interested in Floyd Mayweather vs. Nate Diaz megafight: ‘We do think it’s a great idea’

Exhibition boxing has been all the rage to kick off the 2020s in combat sports. From YouTubers to team sports players — even professional boxing legends like Mike Tyson — have gotten in on the action. Perhaps the catalyst of it all, however, was Floyd Mayweather Jr., who shocked everyone and their dog by taking a fight in Japan’s RIZIN Fighting Federation against superstar kickboxing prodigy, Tenshin Nasukawa, in Dec. 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: Helenius Has A Warrior Heart; I’m Definitely Not Taking Him Lightly

Deontay Wilder would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in 2023. The former WBC heavyweight champion has talked about both bouts during the buildup toward his return from a one-year layoff October 15. Wilder has made it clear, however, that he hasn’t overlooked his upcoming opponent, Robert Helenius, just because he has spoken about challenging Ukraine’s Usyk for his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts and finally fighting England’s Joshua, who has lost back-to-back 12-round title fights to Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder ready for Helenius on Saturday night

By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder is ready for battle against the always-tough Robert Helenius this Saturday night in their headliner on FOX Sports PPV. Wilder is entering a new phase of his career after two disappointing setbacks against Tyson Fury, and he says he wants the next three years to be fun.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with Dmitry Bivol

By Sean Jones: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez says he’s “going to war” with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) intends to alter Bivol’s plans for fighting Canelo Alvarez in a rematch in 2023 by beating him on November 5th in their headliner on DAZN.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy