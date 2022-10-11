Several widely exhibited artists are among the winners of the 2022 MacArthur Foundation’s vaunted “genius” fellowships, each of which comes with $800,000 that is paid out over the course of five years. This year’s winners include artists Paul Chan, Sky Hopinka, Tavares Strachan, and Amanda Williams, as well as the musician and scholar Martha Gonzalez, who has described her activism as a form of art-making. They are among a crop of fellows that also includes mathematicians, a historical demographer, and electric music composer. Although the MacArthur Foundation regularly awards its fellowships to people who work in industries beyond visual art and art...

