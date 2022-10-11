MARLBOROUGH – BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it has completed the move of its headquarters to its new Club Support Center at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough. “Our new Club Support Center will serve as our home base while we continue to expand our enterprise, serve a growing membership of over 6.5 million members and extend our footprint,” said BJ’s President and CEO Bob Eddy during the Sept. 27 ribbon cutting. “We are committed to bringing best-in-class talent to our teams to ultimately deliver the value and experience our members expect from BJ’s Wholesale Club. We are proud to call Massachusetts home and are excited for our new facility to support our entire organization and future growth for years to come.”

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO