Veronica M. McDonough, 88, of Marlborough
– Veronica “Ronnie” M. (Perreault) McDonough, R.N., 88, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard “Dick” McDonough to whom she was married to for 57 years prior to his passing. A lifelong resident of Marlborough,...
Ellen J. Dew, 71, of Marlborough
– Ellen J. (Pendleton) Dew, 71 of Marlborough died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Boston, MA the daughter of the late James W. and Mary J. (Tibbets) Pendleton. She worked for Digital as a Secretary for many years.
Margaret A. O’Toole, 80, of Hudson
– Margaret Ann (Shaughnessy) O’Toole, 80, lifelong resident of Hudson, MA, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Southbridge, MA after many years of battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Thomas E. O’Toole in 1995.
Edgar & Nancy Renaud Jr., of Hudson
– The family of Nancy Sue (Abbott) Renaud, (July 13, 2017) & Edgar “Ed” Albert Renaud Jr., (September 28, 2021) invite relatives and friends to a period of visitation from 10-11am followed by a Celebration of Edgar and Nancy’s Life at 11am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for inurnment.
Rose M. Santora, 94, of North Grafton
– Rose M. (Latino) Santora, 94, passed away peacefully October 6, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Nursing and Rehabilitation in Natick. She was predeceased by her husband Augustine Santora in 2005. She is survived by her children Michael Santora and his wife Carol, Stephen Santora and his wife Beth, Mary...
Marlborough police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:09 a.m. Mechanic St. Auto theft. 10:47 a.m. Arrested, Keyon Michael Arthur, 40, of 45 Lakeside Ave., Apt. 29, Marlborough, on warrant. 12:45 p.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance. 1:04 p.m. Lakeside Ave./Felton St. MVA property damage only. 1:56 p.m. BPRE/Phelps St. Erratic operator. 2:21 p.m. Essex St. Harassment. 4:07 p.m. Maplewood...
Dorothy Delarda, 95, of Southborough
– Dorothy Delarda passed quietly on October 1, 2022. Dottie was born on August 28, 1927, in Southborough MA, to Tilio and Daisy Delarda. Dottie went to Burdett College and graduated from Newbury Junior College. She worked at General Electric in Ashland and retired from Prime Computer. Dottie was a...
BJ’s moves headquarters to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it has completed the move of its headquarters to its new Club Support Center at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough. “Our new Club Support Center will serve as our home base while we continue to expand our enterprise, serve a growing membership of over 6.5 million members and extend our footprint,” said BJ’s President and CEO Bob Eddy during the Sept. 27 ribbon cutting. “We are committed to bringing best-in-class talent to our teams to ultimately deliver the value and experience our members expect from BJ’s Wholesale Club. We are proud to call Massachusetts home and are excited for our new facility to support our entire organization and future growth for years to come.”
Planet Fitness to open in Westborough in November
WESTBOROUGH – Planet Fitness will open its newest location in Westmeadow Plaza at 166 Milk Street in November. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical and mental wellness is for all of us, there is no better time for the opening of a new fitness center in Westborough with a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected,” said Brian Kablik, Planet Fitness franchisee. “Our brand-new, state-of-the art and exceptionally clean fitness center is a fantastic addition for the community.”
Esther P. Peck, 83, of Marlborough
– Esther P. Peck, 83 of Marlborough died on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Esther was born in Troy, VT, the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Sanville) Bullis. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Terrance C. Peck in...
Small Stones Festival returns to Grafton Oct. 14-23
GRAFTON – The fifth annual Small Stones Festival of the Arts will offer a variety of literature, music and arts-related programming including a juried exhibit of fine art painting and photography at three venues in Grafton. Extended festival hours run from Oct 14-23. Five regional arts organizations — Apple...
Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:36 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Medical call. 10:50 a.m. Reed Rd. Medical call. 12:58 p.m. Lake St. Traffic complaint. 2:03 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 2:30 p.m. Park Grove Ln. Animal complaint. 4:50 p.m. Sewell St./Candlewood Way. Road rage. 5:00 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Threats,. 5:59 p.m. Boston Tpke./Maple Ave. Road hazard...
Advisory Finance Committee recommends defeat of Westborough library project
WESTBOROUGH – The Advisory Finance Committee has recommended the defeat of a Town Meeting article to fund the renovation of the Westborough Public Library. The committee voted 6-2 on Oct. 6 with Beth Blumberg, Melanie Board, Andrew Bradley, Thomas Dolan Jr., Rod Shaffert and Michael Barretti recommending defeat of the article. Walter Leslie and Gene McMahon voted against the defeat.
Grafton police log, Oct. 14 edition
6:04 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:02 a.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity. 12:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 1:25 p.m. Browns Rd. Fire – brush. 8:11 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:37 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. Monday, Sept. 26. 2:48 a.m. Providence Rd./Cross St....
HVAC repairs to Floral Street School on Shrewsbury warrant
SHREWSBURY – Heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs and changes to Floral Street School are among the articles on the Town Meeting warrant for this fall. Assistant Director of Public Works Keith Baldinger presented the proposed HVAC repairs and improvements, which is article nine on the Town Meeting warrant, to the Select Board on Sept. 27.
Open space purchase heading to Westborough Town Meeting
WESTBOROUGH – A chance for the town to purchase a 15.42-acre parcel at 0 Ruggles Street will appear on the fall Town Meeting warrant. During its Sept. 13 meeting, the Select Board voted to execute a purchase-and-sales agreement for the site, which is near Fales Elementary School. The site...
Mountain View Cemetery expansion heads to Shrewsbury Town Meeting
SHREWSBURY – The design and permitting to expand Mountain View Cemetery is among the articles going before Town Meeting Oct. 17. “The Mountain View Cemetery is nearly at capacity and the Town has been limiting burial plot sales to only those with an immediate need,” the warrant read.
James C. Joubert, 91, of Shrewsbury
– James C. “Jim” Joubert, 91, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Jim lived a life full of love, dignity, faith and family and so was his passing. He was a loving husband to Joan E. (Raad) Joubert for 66 years and a devoted...
Hudson police, church partner for Faith & Blue event
HUDSON – The Hudson Police Department and Grace Church joined forces to host a Faith & Blue Weekend event on Oct. 8. Faith & Blue Weekend is a national event where police officers and leaders of faith-based organizations provide community engagement activities for residents in order to facilitate stronger and safer communities, according to its website.
Marlborough to replace police cruisers, fire truck
MARLBOROUGH – New police cruisers will soon hit the streets, and the city is closer to getting a new fire truck. During the Oct. 3 meeting, the City Council approved $250,000 to replace five unmarked police vehicles, along with additional funds to purchase a new tower truck for the Marlborough Fire Department.
