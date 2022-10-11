Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s Practice Report: Pump in the Noise, FSU’s WRs can be an Issue
Most of Clemson’s roster has never played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium before, which should add a little intrigue to the fourth-ranked Tigers’ ACC showdown against the Seminoles on Saturday night.
Everything FSU's coordinators said on Monday about loss to NC State and looking ahead to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media on Monday. The trio reviewed the loss at NC State and looked ahead to Clemson. - Atkins spoke about the play of offensive linemen Robert Scott Jr., who...
Swinney and Tigers Excited to Return to FSU; Plus Injury Update
For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time national television audience on ABC when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Florida A&M reportedly has its AD
Florida A&M appears to have found an AD with Ivy League and extensive HBCU experience. The post Florida A&M reportedly has its AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game
A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning. A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old...
fsunews.com
Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs
Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
thefamuanonline.com
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly
Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
JamBase
Gov’t Mule & Mike Campbell Have A ‘Breakdown’ In Tallahassee
Gov’t Mule continued a run of shows with support from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with a concert in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night. Once again Campbell, the former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers/current Fleetwood Mac guitarist, came out to assist Mule on a pair of covers. Campbell,...
thefamuanonline.com
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
caribbeantoday.com
DeSantis: A Repeat Offender of Black Floridians
Gadsden County Courthouse—Standing beneath the infamous hanging tree, Congressman Al Lawson, Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt, Tallahassee Attorney Mutaqee Akbar and Pastor Tracey Stallworth wanted and explanation. They said Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest insult to African Americans in Gadsden County went too far. It was about Jeff Moore, appointed by DeSantis to the Gadsden County Commission three months ago. He abruptly resigned September 23 when a picture surfaced of him in Klu Klux Klan garb. For the Black community it was a stunning rebuke of their citizenry in the only predominantly Black County in Florida. DeSantis offered no explanation or apology. Meanwhile, his audacity makes news nationwide.
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’
‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
AdWeek
Jasmine Monroe Joins WTXL in Tallahassee as Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Jasmine Monroe will be joining Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL as a morning anchor. “I’m excited to join an award-winning team, bright and...
WCTV
Protesters take to the Florida Old State Capitol Building to protest against unjust life-sentences for non-violent crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About two dozen protesters took to the steps of the Old Florida State Capitol Building Wednesday afternoon. The group says they’re looking to put a stop to what they’re calling unjust natural life-sentences for non-violent crimes. The protesters made their points clear Wednesday by...
WCTV
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
floridapolitics.com
Leon County Sheriff endorses Loranne Ausley’s re-election bid in SD 3
‘I don’t usually endorse candidates, but this election is too important for any of us to sit on the sidelines.’. In a new radio ad, Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil calls Sen. Loranne Ausley a strong champion for law enforcement as he endorses her for re-election. McNeil says Ausley...
thefamuanonline.com
Ranking Tacos goes from food truck to restaurant
Rankin Tacos is a family owned Mexican-American restaurant that has been serving the Tallahassee community since February 2020. The restaurant features three dining areas that include traditional booth seating, a covered patio and lawn deck that also serves as the host site for events such as live shows and luncheons.
