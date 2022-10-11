ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Alabama secretary of state candidates to speak in forum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will have an opportunity to hear from secretary of state candidates during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Alabama. Representatives from the organization say the secretary of state race is one of the most consequential elected positions in the state this year.
southeastagnet.com

2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama

Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
altoday.com

Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
alreporter.com

Alabama Minority GOP endorses Evan Jackson in House District 32 race

The Alabama Minority GOP has announced its official endorsement of Evan Jackson in the race for Alabama House District 32 (Calhoun and Talladega Counties). “Evan Jackson is a bright rising star in the Republican Party. We are excited about the vision and passion he has for serving the people of Alabama House District 32. He is a principled Conservative, dedicated to protecting people’s rights and freedoms. We know he will do great things for the district and the state of Alabama,” said Tray Foster, State Secretary of the Alabama Minority GOP.
aldailynews.com

New medical cannabis association launches

A new association has launched to represent and support the state’s growing medical cannabis industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association‘s stated mission is “to protect and promote a rational and compassionate approach to Alabama’s emerging medical cannabis regulatory framework,” be a resource for policymakers and support business opportunities for the industry.
altoday.com

Rick Chandler: Big money & Alabama politics

Another month and another pile of money has been delivered to Alabama’s incumbent political figures. Whether they need it or not, there are a number of organizations that gleefully throw money at Alabama’s politicians out of the goodness of their hearts, or more likely, it is because they are looking to secure favorable future decisions from those same politicians.
wvtm13.com

Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
