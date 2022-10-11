South Haven will host annual Fire Safety Fun Night on Thursday

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Area Emergency Services will sponsor an annual Fire Safety Fun Night on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The event at Station 3 on Blue Star Memorial Highway is the organization's 15th and coincides with National Fire Prevention Week. Visitors will find live demonstrations and hands-on training, prizes and complimentary refreshments.

Fire Safety Fun Night runs 5-7 p.m. and is meant for children and adults. Attendees are asked to park at the Moose Lodge across from the station on East Wells Street.